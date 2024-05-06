Francis Ford Coppola's Decades-Long Project Megalopolis Comes To Life In New TEASER; Godfather Director Dedicates Film To Late Wife

In Francis Ford Coppola's highly-anticipated film Megalopolis, Adam Driver takes center stage in the first teaser. The movie is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival which is being held from May 14 to May 25.

It has been a passion project of the renowned director for decades tells Variety. With roots tracing back to the 1980s, Coppola has poured a staggering $120 million of his personal funds into bringing his vision to life.

Francis Ford Coppola teases the first view of his decades-long project Megalopolis

When questioned about the financial risks of self-funding such an ambitious project by GQ, The Godfather's director coolly brushed off concerns, emphasizing “I couldn’t care less about the financial impact whatsoever. It means nothing to me.”

Megalopolis boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring not only Driver but also acclaimed actors like Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman.

The story is set in a fictional modern America called New Rome. A guy named Cesar Catilina, played by Adam Driver, is an artist with big dreams. He wants to make New Rome perfect. But there's a problem: Mayor Franklyn Cicero, played by Giancarlo Esposito, wants things to stay the same.

Caught in the middle is Julia Cicero, the mayor's daughter, played by Nathalie Emmanuel. She loves Cesar but also wants to support her dad. The movie is not just about love; it's also about big ideas and the future of humanity.

The film's official synopsis read, “Megalopolis is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver), a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.”

Francis Ford Coppola dedicated Megalopolis to his wife Eleanor

Francis Ford Coppola shared the first teaser on Instagram. In the captions, he also paid tribute to his late wife, Eleanor in the caption.

Coppola dedicated Megalopolis to his wife, expressing “Megalopolis has always been a film dedicated to my dear wife Eleanor,” he added “I really had hoped to celebrate her birthday together this May 4th. But sadly that was not to be, so let me share with everyone a gift on her behalf.

The movie was written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. It has a French distribution deal with Le Pacte and Paul Rassam.

