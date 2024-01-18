Did Lebron James ever play against Michael Jordan in the NBA?

On April 16, 2003, Michael Jordan bid farewell to the NBA for the third and final time, capping off a storied career at age 40. The curtain fell with a game against the 76ers, where Jordan, playing for the Wizards, contributed 15 points in 28 minutes during a loss in Philadelphia.

LeBron James, on the other hand, entered the NBA as the first overall pick in the 2003 draft for the Cleveland Cavaliers. His debut took place on October 29, 2003, at the age of 18, facing the Sacramento Kings. Despite his performance with 25 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists, and 4 steals, the Cavaliers suffered a 106–92 loss.

The timeline reveals that LeBron and Jordan never crossed paths in an official NBA game.

Jordan's retirement and James' entry into the league occurred in the same year, with a six-month gap, preventing any direct clash on the professional court.

In theory, there was a chance of a Wizards vs. Cavaliers game where Jordan could have faced LeBron.

When LeBron James faced Michael Jordan at 16 – Camp Edition

In a conversation on UNINTERRUPTED's WRTS: After Party in May 2020, LeBron James revealed that he and Jordan were briefly teammates at one of Jordan's camps in Santa Barbara, California.

Advertisement

As a rookie entering the NBA, James attended the camp, played pickup games with Jordan, and even reminisced about a game where a 16-year-old LeBron faced Jordan, who hit the game-winner with his trademark follow-through.

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

While not an official NBA encounter, their history includes shared court time during these memorable camp moments.

Lebron James vs Michael Jordan - GOAT debate

The debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player of all time (G.O.A.T.) is a longstanding and subjective discussion.

Analysis:

In a per-game statistical comparison between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, several key metrics highlight their respective playing styles and contributions.

Michael Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game, while LeBron James closely followed with 27.2 points.

In terms of rebounds, LeBron outperformed Jordan with an average of 7.5 compared to Jordan's 6.2.

When it comes to facilitating their teams, LeBron excelled in assists, averaging 7.3 per game, surpassing Jordan's 5.3.

In the defensive aspect, Jordan showcased superior steal numbers with 2.3 steals per game, whereas LeBron recorded 1.5 steals.

Both players displayed similar shot-blocking prowess, each averaging 0.8 blocks per game.

In terms of shooting accuracy, LeBron had a slightly higher field goal percentage at 50.5%, while Jordan maintained an impressive 49.7%.

In their respective playoff careers, Michael Jordan played 179 games, while LeBron James has participated in 282 playoff games so far. When comparing their per-game statistics, Jordan had a higher scoring average of 33.4 points compared to James' 28.5 points.

However, James excelled in rebounding, averaging 9.0 rebounds per game, surpassing Jordan's 6.4. In terms of playmaking, James also had higher averages in assists (7.2) compared to Jordan's 5.7.

Defensively, Jordan had a slightly higher average in steals (2.1) compared to James' 1.7, while their blocking numbers were close, with Jordan at 0.9 blocks per game and James at 1.0.

Both players demonstrated high efficiency, with Jordan boasting a field goal percentage of 48.7%, while James had a slightly higher percentage at 49.5%.

LeBron James has participated in 10 NBA Finals, achieving eight consecutive appearances from 2011 to 2018. He has secured victory in four NBA championships. Additionally, James has earned the prestigious title of four-time MVP, receiving the honor in 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013.

Advertisement

In a career spanning fifteen seasons from 1984 to 2003, Michael Jordan secured six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls. Adding to his illustrious accolades, Jordan earned six NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

As per a survey conducted by ESPN, 57% of respondents consider Michael Jordan as the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.), while 36% are divided between selecting LeBron James or finding the comparison too close to decide. Notably, among the younger demographic aged 18 to 34, only 52% express a preference for Michael Jordan over LeBron James.

ALSO READ: Michael Jordan biggest loss: Comparing his Airness’ worst defeat to LeBron James’ 44-point trouncing by 76ers