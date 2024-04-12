Did LeBron James REALLY Say He Had a Bad Feeling About OJ Simpson Before Former NFL Star’s Death? Exploring Viral Claim

LeBron James is known to voice his feelings. In the past, the King made statements about certain events after they happened. The latest post doing rounds on X suggests that LeBron had a bad feeling about OJ Simpson before the NFL star passed away.

The four-time NBA champ didn’t share a good relationship with Simpson, and the former NFL star who was also a convicted felon, had bashed James in the past for a tweet regarding an Ohio police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding teen.

Did LeBron James make the statement about OJ Simpson?

LeBron James has made statements sharing his feelings regarding certain events in the past and that were unfortunately turned into a meme template.

However, the post about him having 'a bad feeling' about OJ Simpson’s death is fake. The post on X was posted from @thnbacentel, which is a parody account that often posts satirical news to catch the eye of the fans.

LeBron James is looking to win his 5th NBA title

LeBron James doesn’t get phased by these kinds of news and rumors on social media as he is too experienced to not pay attention to these parody handles. The King is looking to win his fifth NBA title this season and he will be hoping that he can get his teammates' support to achieve that dream.

James is having a phenomenal season, but he hasn’t been supported enough by his teammates and that’s the reason behind Lakers 9th place in the Western Conference right now. The record champions are likely to play a play-in game to qualify for the playoffs.

