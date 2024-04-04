Leaked Audio Reveals LeBron James Called NBA Refs ‘B**ch A** N**ga’ During Heated Rant Over No Call

LeBron James wasn’t a happy man even though he was on the winning side between LA Lakers and Washington Wizards. The Lakers won 125-120 but the King wasn’t happy with referees for a no-call on him against the Wizards on Wednesday.

The four-time NBA champion was fouled by his former teammate Kyle Kuzma. This incident happened in the first half as James drove to the basket.

James didn’t waste any time and went to the referee on the baseline and allegedly cursed him for the no-call.

What did James say?

It’s not the first time that the Lakers star has expressed his frustration with the officials but the way he reacted on Wednesday, no one saw it coming. An X user, who goes by the handle "Legendz," caught James' alleged leaked audio, in which he's saying, "Call the f**king foul. B**ch a** n**ga."

LeBron James started on a slow note and could muster only one shot from beyond the arc in the first half. Even though he played aggressively in the paint, he was avoiding more 3-point shots for some reason.

As the game progressed, calling out the refs seemed to do wonders and he got to the line free throw line 9 times and converted 7 out of them. The 39-year-old ended the game with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists.

James called for flagrant as frustrations take over

It wasn’t long in the game after the no-call that James was on the receiving end of a flagrant 1 foul. James was fouled by Deni Avdija but again the refs just continued with the play instead of awarding the foul. After this, LeBron James lost his cool. He took a wild swipe at the Wizards forward, elbowing him in the face.



James was first given an offensive foul call, which resulted in a Flagrant 1. Avdija, meanwhile, continued to play the game but eventually left due to a migraine.

