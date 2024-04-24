Did Nikola Jokic Really Say He Owns the Lakers After Nuggets Beat Them in Game 2? Exploring Viral Claim

The Los Angeles Lakers are in huge trouble and one of the protagonists of their troubles is Nikola Jokic. The Joker has been sensational in the first two games of the playoff series against the LA Lakers. However, fans were stunned to see a post that was making rounds on social media in which the Serbian star mocked the LA Lakers as a franchise.

Jokic was instrumental in the comeback of the Nuggets in the second game of the playoff series. The Serbian star started the comeback for the Nuggets after they were down by 20 points in the third quarter of the game.

What did HoopCentel post?

Nikola Jokic talked about being compared to Gru from the movie Despicable Me, “I think it’s pretty cool and accurate. He is powerful and he owns the Minions. They’re little and yellow and do whatever he wants and I own the Lakers.”

However, just before everyone starts hating on the Serbian legend on this statement, let's know the fact that the account is a parody and the defending NBA champion never made a statement like this.

Can Jokic lead the Nuggets to back-to-back NBA titles?

Nikola Jokic is doing Nikola Jokic things against the Lakers, and he looks unstoppable. However, it won’t be easy for them to replicate their success from last season as they lack depth and experience from the bench.

The Nuggets boast of young talents, but whether they can deliver against better teams than the LA Lakers needs to be seen. The likes of Peyton Watson and Christian Braun will have to step up as the likes of Reggie Jackson and Justin Holiday haven’t made much of an impact.

