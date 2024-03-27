Did Ryan Garcia Really Predict the Baltimore Bridge Collapse? KingRy Reveals Truth Behind Viral Tweet

Ryan Garcia has recently been in the spotlight for his controversial tweets and shocking claims. Over the past few days, Garcia has shared some startling revelations, claiming that some high-profile people follow the devil and sell their souls. He even claims to have proof that will substantiate his theories and shock the world.

Garcia recently went viral on Twitter due to an old deleted tweet. On Tuesday, a tragic accident occurred in Baltimore when a cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the entire bridge to collapse.

A video circulated on the internet showing a deleted tweet from Ryan Garcia, seemingly predicting the Baltimore Bridge collapse before it happened.

The video displays a deleted tweet from KingRy, stating, "Something bad is going to happen in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26th, 2024."

The viral clip, which claims that Garcia knew about and predicted the Baltimore Bridge collapse, has garnered millions of views across social media platforms, from TikTok to Twitter.

Fans were stunned after seeing Garcia's apparent prediction of the incident, although there is no evidence to confirm whether this viral tweet is real or fake.

Now, Ryan Garcia has addressed the authenticity of the viral video and the supposed prediction tweet about the Baltimore Bridge collapse.

Ryan Garcia quoted the video from his official Twitter account, saying, "As people know during that time when I was tweeting and writing a bunch of stuff. My tweets were constantly getting deleted and I was showing proof."

He further added, "I will say that it is not me who knows but God, the Holy Spirit speaking thru me. There is times I forget what I say, like I said I pray for the people affected by this tragedy in Baltimore. Half my tweets were deleted and not by my doing To God receive the Glory not me."

Ryan Garcia has neither confirmed nor denied whether the tweet going viral on the internet is his own or a fan edit.

Ryan Garcia’s Boxing Match

Ryan Garcia is currently preparing for a boxing match against WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Garcia's most recent fight was against Oscar Duarte in December of last year, where he impressively knocked out Duarte in the eighth round. At just 25 years old, Garcia is a rising star in the boxing world, boasting an impressive professional record of 24 wins and only one loss. His sole defeat came at the hands of undefeated boxer Gervonta Davis, who currently holds a record of 29 wins and no losses.

