'Nothing Is Safe': Andrew Tate Shares His Conspiracy Theory After Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse

On Tuesday, a video went viral online and shocked the entire world. A ship was seen colliding with a bridge in the United States and collapsing the whole bridge. The footage is of The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, a major city in Maryland.

In a CCTV clip that went viral on the internet, we saw the cargo ship’s power go off, hitting the busy Francis Scott Key Bridge and collapsing the whole bridge.

The incident shocked the nation, and reports suggest some people driving on the bridge at the time of the collision went into deep oceans. A search party is now investigating and searching for people who have fallen into the sea.

Now, controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has come up with his interesting conspiracy theory behind the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Andrew Tate tweeted the clip and wrote, “ This ship was cyber-attacked. Lights go off and it deliberately steers towards the bridge supports. Foreign agents of the USA attack digital infrastructures. Nothing is safe. Black Swan event imminent.”

Cobra Tate is best known for expressing his controversial views on trending topics, government, women, how men should live their lives, and many more.

Andrew Tate's Net Worth

In the current era of social media and the Internet, very few people are unaware of the name Andrew Tate.

Former Kickboxing champion and social media icon Andrew Tate is best known for expressing his controversial take on several sensitive topics, including women, government, and how strong and rich people are controlling the world and how to ease it.

Another significant aspect behind the rapid success of Andrew Tate is his luxurious lifestyle. Tate and his brother Tristan Tate showcase their luxurious lifestyle on the internet, expensive collections, including the popular copper Buggati and more supercars, costly watches, mansions, and more.

Many people wonder about Andrew Tate's net worth; and according to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Andrew Tate has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate got mainstream popularity after they were arrested in Romania under the charges of sexual assault, trafficking, and forming his gang.

According to the Tate Brother, rich-class people are trying to shut him down as he is revealing the hidden truth about the elite classes. Here is all you need to know about Andrew Tate’s net worth and how he managed to earn a lot of money in a short period

