Is Taylor Swift’s Song the Alchemy About Travis Kelce? Find Out as the Tortured Poets Department Gets Released

Taylor Swift has recently released her album, The Tortured Poets Department. The whole album delves deep into her past heartbreaks and how she faced the hardship alone. However, one track stands out as a beacon of hope: The Alchemy.

According to the fans, the pop star seems to be experiencing a newfound love in this song. The song is replete with a sports metaphor. Swift compares her blossoming romance to a victorious comeback.

Is it About Travis Kelce?

The lyrics say, ‘So when I touch down, call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team.’ Touchdown is a term from football, and it is not unknown that her beau, Travis Kelce, is an NFL star.

To have a better understanding, we need to go back to how her romantic journey led up to this moment. It started right after her breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in April 2023. She was later connected with Matty Healy. However, it seemed like a brief fling to the audience.

Then last September, her appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs' games sparked rumors of a new relationship, culminating in Kelce's Super Bowl victory. Some verses in the song may refer to her past relationships, but her commitment to her current love interest made it clear to the fans.

Decoding 'The Alchemy’

In the song, she describes her new romance as a winning streak, basking in its joyous glow. The climax of the song features overt references to Kelce. Swift even compared herself to the ultimate prize, the touchdown, metaphorically. Despite bringing heartache and pain to an album, The Alchemy came with a refreshing perspective on love and transformation.

Let us know in the comment if have you binge-heard the album yet.

