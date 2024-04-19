Travis Kelce Is Not ‘Jealous’ Despite GF Taylor Swift Singing About Past BFs In New Album ‘TTPD’: Report

Travis Kelce is believed to have "zero concern" that his girlfriend Taylor Swift may address prior relationships in her forthcoming album. The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who has been seeing the Bad Blood singer since last year, is apparently unconcerned with her propensity to draw inspiration from former relationships for her songs.

So, just to put it bluntly Travis Kelce doesn’t actually care as it’s her work and he totally respects it. And for that if she has to use anything as an inspiration who is he to stop her? Both Kelce and Swift are It couple currently in the world of sports and pop culture.

Travis Kelce Is Not ‘Jealous’ at all

A source spilled the tea to The Daily Mail prior to the release of Taylor's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department whether Kelce is jealous or not. "If it is about (her ex) Joe (Alwyn), or anyone – even if it is about him in the future – this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn't pay any attention to be jealous. He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes," Kelce said.

Additionally, the insider emphasized that Travis is "100%" in favor of Taylor's artistic decisions. They also said that he "loves everything she is doing" and that she has reportedly explained everything to him.

The close source said, “They have talked about the album and what the songs are all about.

Joe or any of her exes is not of concern to him whatsoever.”

Fans believe Taylor's upcoming album will be replete with allusions to the romance; one even suggests the album's title may have come from her ex Joe Alwyn telling GQ he once belonged to a group text conversation known as "The Tortured Man Club" with his actor buddies Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.

Taylor is well known for drawing inspiration from her failed relationships for her songs. It is reported that the song Style which she recently released, is based on her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. Additionally, it's believed that the tracks Back to December and All Too Well are about Twilight star Taylor Lautner, while Dear John is about guitarist John Mayer, 46.

Travis Kelce’s favourite song from “TTPD” album

Before the album's formal release on Friday, Travis Kelce is said to have listened to every song on his girlfriend Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department and to have already chosen his favorites.

The 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs enjoys Down Bad and LOML the most, but he also "loves everything he has heard," a source told the Daily Mail on Thursday.

Swift, 34, is said to have written two love songs for Kelce. However, it's unclear if those are the ones he's supposedly preferred. This information was provided to US Weekly by a source last month.

After Swift startled fans by revealing the release of her eleventh studio album at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February, Kelce disclosed he has heard “some” of the 17 tracks on the tracklist.

