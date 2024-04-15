Did The Rock Just Confirm WrestleMania 41 Rumors About Facing Cody Rhodes In IG Video? Deets

Cody Rhodes might have finished his story at WrestleMania 40, but The Rock’s story with him isn’t over yet. The Brahma Bull had an intense rivalry with The American Nightmare in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 40, so much so that even Roman Reigns got overshadowed in the whole process.

On the first episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 40, The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes and told him that when he returns next, he will go after Cody. Even backstage reports suggest that The Great One is keen on meeting Cody Rhodes in his next meet-up. Now, in an Instagram post, The Rock has confirmed facing Cody Rhodes when he returns.

Along with offering congratulations to the new Universal Champion, The Rock said, “When the Final Boss returns, he's coming after you."

The Rock’s remarks come days after Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The Rock prefers facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. “He would prefer to work with Rhodes in the main event of next year's Mania, and as we've seen, he is generally going to get what he wants. That would seem to lock Rhodes in for at least a one-year title reign. We are told is that isn't a lock, but Johnson would prefer it,” Meltzer had said.

Will WrestleMania 41 be the final one for The Rock?

By all chance, next year’s WrestleMania might be the last in-ring appearance for The Rock. Previously, the clash against Roman Reigns was expected to be the final one at WrestleMania 40, but things didn’t go as planned.

Since The Rock’s popularity has also helped WWE ratings shoot up, The Great One might also appear at a WWE event later in the year. The Rock is 51 years old, and sooner or later he might hang up his boots at WrestleMania.

For now, The Rock is preparing for the shoot of his next movie, which is a biopic called The Smashing Machine, where he plays the titular role of MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The film is being directed by Uncut Gems co-director Benny Safdie.

