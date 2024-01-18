Did WWE 2K24 just reveal who their cover star will be this year? Major hint dropped

2K Games has been in cahoots with WWE for nearly 11 years, churning out WWE games like clockwork every year. The very first installment of the series was WWE 2K14, and the most recent addition to the franchise was WWE 2K23, which hit the shelves in March 2023.

The fans are on the edge of their seats, anxiously anticipating the next thrilling chapter in the series. Some previous reports hinted that WWE and 2K Games will unveil their next big WWE title, WWE 2K24, around the time of the Royal Rumble in 2024.

Earlier today, WWE 2K's official social media accounts made a surprising move by updating their usernames and logos to WWE 2K24. They also dropped a bombshell by announcing that the big reveal will take place on 1.22.2024, which is days before Royal Rumble 2024.

After dropping the new logo and banner image, 2K Games revealed a video where WWE superstars including Zoey Stark, Bianca Belair, Xavier Woods, Austin Theory, Michin, and The Miz picked the favorite to feature on the WWE 2K24 cover.



Will Cody Rhodes be the cover star of WWE 2K24?



The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, was the name that came up the most when discussing the next cover star for WWE 2K24. There were even reports suggesting that Cody Rhodes was the perfect fit for the role.

To put an end to the speculation, 2K Games and Cody Rhodes seemed to confirm the rumors. Cody Rhodes retweeted a tweet from WWE 2K's official account, where other superstars were also sharing their thoughts on who should grace the cover of WWE 2K24.

Rhodes tweeted a gif asking “Who” and 2K Games retweeted this response indirectly giving a green light on Cody Rhodes featuring on the WWE 2K24 cover.



WWE went on to repost a post including a snapshot of Rhea Ripley, the reigning WWE women's heavyweight champion. In the picture, she can be seen posing in front of a mirror, and if you look closely, you'll notice the hidden WWE 2K24 logo in the background. This has sparked speculation among fans that Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley might be featured on the covers of WWE 2K24, similar to how Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch shared the covers of WWE 2K20.

All WWE 2K Games cover so far



1. The Rock - WWE 2K14

2. John Cena - WWE 2K15

3. Stone Cold Steve Austin - WWE 2K16

4. Brock Lesnar - WWE 2K17

5. Seth Rollins - WWE 2K18

6. AJ Styles - WWE 2K19

7. Becky Lynch - WWE 2K20

8. Roman Reigns - WWE 2K20 (Shared cover with Becky Lynch)

9. Rey Mysterio - WWE 2K19 (Special Edition)

