‘Didn’t Get Along’: Goldberg Spills Beans On His Turbulent Relationship with Triple H in WWE; Here's What He Said

Bill Goldberg is known as one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry. A celebrated WCW wrestler, Goldberg, in his 2003 debut in WWE, faced the likes of The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Batista, and his long-time nemesis Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he left the company in 2004 and wasn’t seen for the next 12 years.

He did the unthinkable when he returned in 2016, only to start from where he finished. In his second run, Goldberg faced Brock Lesnar in two pay-per-views (Survivor Series and WrestleMania 33), winning and losing in each. His second run lasted longer than anyone could have thought.

He became the WWE Universal Champion twice, facing the likes of Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, and Bray Wyatt in big matches. However, in 2022, Goldberg was released from the company as WWE perceived that his charm wasn’t working.

However, what everyone missed was the fact that it was WWE COO Triple H’s ultimately calling to remove Goldberg from the contract. It is hidden from no one that both Goldberg and Triple H have never been the best of mates, and there has always been cold blood between them. Now, the WWE Hall of Famer has spoken his heart out on his issues with H.

Advertisement

What did Goldberg say about his relationship with Triple H?

In an interview with Tim Green, Goldberg laid bare his strained relations with Triple H. When asked about what went wrong in his WWE run, Goldberg simply said that not getting along with Triple H was a major reason behind this.

“The fact that I didn't get along with Paul Levesque, who is Vince's son-in-law, I think had everything to do with it,” he said.

The animosity between the two had existed since 2003, when Goldberg transitioned from WCW to WWE. Triple H was a rising star in WWE, and Goldberg was perhaps the biggest WCW wrestler in those days.

WCW however, ended in 2001 and Goldberg came to WWE in 2003. Triple H, though, wasn’t pleased with him coming to WWE, and he once made some comment on Goldberg for not being there for WCW when it died.

“I know some people that were friends that worked with me [in WCW] were talking to him when he was working at WWWE, and he made a comment while I was at home, and I remember it like it was yesterday; From that text, he said I was taking it or faking it or something, and I wasn't there for the demise of WCW; how could I? So from then on, I wanted to rip his face off, so we had a confrontation prior to me signing at the WWE. Then, ironically, we were represented by the same agent, and so it made the situation quite uncomfortable once I signed with WWE,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg and Triple H have been up against each other since 2003. In an interview with WWE show Byte, Goldberg had said, “The truth is, I don’t like the guy, and I enjoy wearing the belt that he so graciously called his own because, in reality, it was mine first.”

Though it appeared that the two had buried their hatchet in 2016, when Goldberg returned, it seems Triple H was still not convinced with Goldberg as he removed Goldberg from the WWE contract when he took creative control in WWE. For now, Goldberg is gone for good and will not be seen in WWE for a long time.

ALSO READ: What Is Mounjaro? All About The Weight Loss Medication As Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Use After Hitting 300 Lbs