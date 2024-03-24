Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns Take Shots at CM Punk Ahead of His WWE Monday Night Raw Return

CM Punk, the best in the world, made his much-awaited return to WWE last year at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Unfortunately, CM Punk sustained a serious injury in his first WWE match. The Second City Saint was clear about what he wanted, and his precise aim was to main-event WrestleMania.

He left The Dream behind a decade ago when he left WWE in 2014. CM Punk was not liked backstage for his behavior, and he had real-life problems with some of the WWE superstars. Some of the WWE stars are Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and more.

CM Punk entered Royal Rumble 2024, and at the end of the match, Drew McIntyre derived his future shock DDT signature from Punk. This went wrong for CM Punk, who tore his tricep.

WWE and Drew McIntyre developed a hilarious heel character for Drew McIntyre using CM Punk's injury angle. Where Drew McIntyre trolls CM Punk and other superstars, takes advantage of them, and snatches the win away from them.

Drew McIntyre won the Elimination Chamber 2024 and will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. WWE recently announced that CM Punk will return to WWE Raw ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre, who has been mocking CM Punk for a long time, recently reacted on CM Punk's WWE return while he was in an interview with Ringer, "Brought a few eyeballs, got a big payday, I get all that stuff. If you get put in a situation with me, I'm going to verbally tear your apart and physically tear your apart. I want that match with him, but I don't believe he'll be in a physical condition to wrestle Drew McIntyre. He's literally made of glass, real glass, and I'll break him."

Drew McIntyre is not the only one who took shots at former WWE champion CM Punk. Current WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Patt McAfee's show and took shots at Punk: "I'm living my dream, man. This is what I wanted my whole life, so I'm not one of them people that once I got there, it just wasn't what I expected."

"I'm not like CM Punk where I got to the top of the mountain, and it's like, 'Oh, it's not like I expect, so I'm a bitch about it.' No, once you reach goals, enjoy the dream."

WrestleMania 40 Match Card

WWE fans are just 15 days away from witnessing the showcase of immortals, WrestleMania. This year will mark the 40th edition of the extravaganza, and some of the major stars will be featured on the WrestleMania 40 card.



WrestleMania 40 will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here is the list of WrestleMania XL matches WWE has announced so far.



Match Card

1. The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins - Tag team match

2. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

3. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

4. IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley – Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship

5. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

6. Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn - Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship

7. The Judgment Day (c) vs. four teams and New Catch Republic - Six-pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Advertisement

8. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles - Singles match

9. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso - Singles match

10. Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens - Triple threat match for United States Championship

ALSO READ: Top 5 Best WrestleMania Stages Of All Times