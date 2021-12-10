EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Meagan Good recalls first meeting Harlem costar Whoopi Goldberg when she was 10 years old

Meagan Good stars as one of the leads on Prime Video's latest series Harlem, which follows the lives of four best friends who navigate relationships, careers and everything in between with their undying sisterhood. Good stars as Camille, a headstrong assistant professor of anthropology at Columbia University who is trying hard to impress her new boss, played by Whoopi Goldberg. While their onscreen exchanges remain some of the standout moments of the show, their offscreen bond is something that Good explains goes way back to her childhood.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Meagan spoke about coming on board for Harlem and how one of its biggest highlights also turned out to be the chance of working so closely with Whoopi Goldberg. When asked about sharing screen space with Goldberg who is nothing short of an icon, a visibly excited Good couldn't stop gushing about the experience and even called it a "full circle" moment for herself.

Recalling the story of the first time she met up with Goldberg and how it was like working with her now, Meagan said, "I was an extra, when I was 10 years old in a movie she did called Soap Dish and I met her in the mall. It was such a full circle moment."

Adding on about how Goldberg is one of the nicest people you will meet, Good continued, "She's really lovely and kind but also like, authentic and unapologetic. I think when we are kind, we sometimes tend to, at least for me personally, I put out the energy of just like wanting to be pleasant and sometimes I'm not necessarily feeling that way. I think Whoopi is very free in herself and unapologetic in the most pleasant, honest way."

Megan also revealed how she found out while working on Harlem how Goldberg was a mentor to one of the directors on the show from beforehand and they just happened to get a chance to work together with each other the show.

Watch Meagan Good and Jerrie Johnson's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla below:

Along with Meagan Good, Harlem also stars Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai, Grace Byers in lead roles. The ten-episode series has been developed by Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip fame and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

How did you find Meagan Good starrer Harlem? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

