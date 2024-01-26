Whoopi Goldberg Claims Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Were Not Snubbed By Oscars, Says 'Not Everybody Gets a Prize’

Whoopi Goldberg is an Oscars legend, having won an Academy Award for Ghost while hosting the ceremony four times, and also serving as an Academy board member. She believes there are no Oscar snubs, despite the controversy surrounding Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's missed nominations for best director and best actress at the 2024 Oscars.

Barbie earned a total of eight nominations, including Best Picture, and director Gerwig received a nomination for screenwriting and so did Robbie as one of the film’s producers. And yet, shutting Gerwig out of the best director and Robbie out of the best actress nomination list has resulted in a backlash against the Academy.

ALSO READ: Barbie's America Ferrera 'Honored' To Score First Oscar Nomination But 'Disappointed' For Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig

Whoopi Goldberg says Oscars did not snub Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Whoopi Goldberg says there is no such thing as Oscar snubs amid the uproar over Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie missing out on nominations for best director and best actress, respectively, at the 2024 Oscars. Sara Haines recently raised the issue while asking Goldberg on The View (via Entertainment Weekly), “The message of all of that is not lost on me, but one question I have and maybe Whoopi is the only one that can answer this when does it become a snub? I know the film, I know the greatness and the money, but that assumes someone else shouldn’t be in there.”

Advertisement

Goldberg promptly answered by saying, “Everybody doesn’t win” and “You don’t get everything you want to get.” “There are no snubs,” she added. “That’s what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize, and it is subjective. Movies are subjective. The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting.”

Gerwig and Robbie were nominated for Best Director and Best Actress at numerous Oscar pre-cursor awards, including the Golden Globes and Critic's Choice Awards. Their film, Barbie, earned $1.4 billion and received critical acclaim, leading many to believe they would be nominated for Oscars, hence the snub outrage started on social media.

Ryan Gosling and America Ferrara spoke against the Oscars for snubbing Gerwig and Robbie

Ryan Gosling, who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his performance as Ken, spoke against the Oscars committee for snubbing Gerwig and Robbie. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit, and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling wrote in a statement.

The Notebook star further continued, “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

America Ferrara, who won an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Barbie for portraying Gloris, also expressed disappointment at the absence of Gerwig and Robbie in the Best Director and Best Actress categories. “Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it,” Ferrera explained adding, “Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

Even Hillary Clinton weighed in on the snubs, sending Gerwig and Robbie a message over X that read, “While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough.”

Advertisement

However, Barbie is still very much in the running for the Best Picture award while Gerwig is a strong contender for Best Adapted Screenplay alongside co-writer Noah Baumbach. The 2024 Oscars are scheduled for Sunday, March 10.

ALSO READ: 'No Ken Without Barbie': Ryan Gosling Responds To Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig's Oscar Nomination Snub