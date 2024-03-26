The View Co-Hosts Regret Discussing Kate Middleton Conspiracies After Cancer Diagnosis

Queen Whoopi Goldberg had given ‘The View’ co-hosts, a golden advice. Whoopi is the ruler of Hot Topics Table in the show, and stopped co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro to not speak about Kate Middleton’s conspiracy theories, about a doppelganger, fake picture and more. Everyone had picked upon the Mother’s Day fabricated image incident, the farm market ordeal and more closely. While everyone speculated where Kate Middleton could be, the View hosts just added more drama to it. What do they regret now? Find out.

What do The View co-hosts regret now?

The co-hosts spoke in length about the Princess of Wales. Right from the Mother’s Day photograph to her farm market visit, rumors on death, a body double and more were all discussed by the co-hosts. However, in a turn of events, they apologized for the same on their March 25, 2024 (Monday) episode. Griffin began, "I'm guilty of having gotten into the fun of 'Where's Kate?' and thinking it's funny and sharing the memes and playing into that, and I forgot something fundamental that we all know: every person, whether they're a princess, somebody in a high-privileged position, or just the person next to you, is dealing with personal struggles that we don't know about. I send my love to her and strength to her," and added, "Sure, the Palace totally mishandled the PR of this, but the public mishandled it.... I didn't think [that] there's something more serious here that she's dealing with. I feel awful over it." Griffin has worked with the Trump White House communications team before. Haines called this new Cancer revelation by Kate a “heart-wrenching” moment, and was disappointed by the way in which the Palace handled the situation. Haines said, "You just never know what someone is going through. I've always questioned the way the Royal Family handles women, whether it was Princess Diana or Fergie or Meghan Markle," and added, "I was not blaming Kate for what was going on, it really bothered me the way it was handled — whether it was my business or not could be debated."

What did other co-hosts say in their ‘Where is Kate?’ conspiracy apology?

Ana Navarro called this revelation a “teachable moment” and appreciated Whoopi Goldberg’s efforts. She said, "When Whoopi Goldberg tells me to mind my own damn business, I will mind my own damn business from now on" and that she's not going to weigh in on personal matters that aren't her business in the future. "I'm going to shut my mouth.” Hostin commented extensively on the photos and had said, "I'm deeply remorseful that I allowed Sara Haines to drag me down the rabbit hole. I'm deeply remorseful that Alyssa also led me down the rabbit hole. I generally don't care that much about the royals. I was very invested in how Meghan Markle says she was treated and that it almost drove her to death by suicide," he also added, "The photos, I went down this crazy rabbit hole, thank you to my cohosts, and to myself, I have to take blame for that, because I also didn't listen to Whoopi Goldberg, who told me to stop, and I didn't. Here I am." Goldberg is happy that the co-hosts accepted the truth. While we wait to see, other platforms take responsibility for fuelling rumors, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

