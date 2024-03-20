What Is Mounjaro? All About The Weight Loss Medication As Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Use After Hitting 300 Lbs

Whoopi Goldberg recently opened up about her experience with a weight loss method. The chat started off with a talk about one of Oprah Winfrey's shows, where she candidly shared her own challenges in the public eye regarding her weight loss journey.

Let's get to hear what The View co-host's opinion is on using weight loss medication to take control of her body and kickstart a healthier lifestyle.

Whoopi Goldberg about using Mounjaro

In a recent episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg was present with a panel of other co-hosts. The table discussed how Oprah Winfrey opened up about the struggles she faced during the weight-loss period.

During the same conversation, the table also heard that Whoopi Goldberg has been using the weight loss drug called Mounjaro.

She can be heard in the video stating, "I will tell you, I weighed almost 300 lbs. when I made Till."

During this time, the comedian was also bouncing back from a serious health scare. She had pneumonia in both lungs and sepsis, putting her in a life-threatening situation that required hospitalization for almost a month. To combat the illness, she was prescribed strong medications and steroids.

Further in the video, the Sister Act 2 actress can be heard stating, "I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff. And one of the things that’s helped me dropped the weight was the Mounjaro. That’s what I used."

Speaking of Oprah Winfrey, she had earlier revealed to PEOPLE that she was once using a prescribed weight loss medication. Along with the drugs, the acclaimed host was also regularly exercising and had to make other lifestyle changes.

What is Mounjaro that is being used by Whoopi Goldberg?

As per the website Healthline, the drug Mounjaro is a prescription medication that helps adults manage their blood sugar levels. This is especially needed for the type 2 debaitc patients.

The medication comes in the form of an injection that is given under the skin of the patient. The active ingredient in Mounjaro is tirzepatide.

Medical professionals advise incorporating Mounjaro into your routine, along with regular exercise and a healthy diet, to effectively control blood sugar levels.

The video of Oprah that was being discussed by Whoopi Goldberg was from An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution. The 70-year-old was seen discussing the seriousness of obesity with medical experts in the video, as the American Medical Association had even designated it as a disease in 2013.

You can watch the eye-opening show The View which discusses trending issues at 11 AM ET on ABC.

