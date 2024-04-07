Does Roman Reigns Still Have Leukemia? Shocking Update Revealed During WrestleMania 40 Main Event

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns might have conquered Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 along with his cousin The Rock, but there is something very concerning for his fans. It’s not part of the WWE entertainment culture and it's real. It’s about Roman Reigns’s health.

As the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 was just getting started, a line spoken by commentator Pat McAfee unnerved the WWE Universe. As the four men stood inside the ring for their introduction, Pat said, “Roman Reigns is battling Leukemia as we speak.” This line startled the listeners and soon this topic gained momentum on social media.

Roman Reigns had taken a break in 2018 when he revealed about his Leukemia to the fans. He dropped his WWE Universal Championship, went for a sabbatical for a year and in 2019 made a shocking return. Then it was said that Roman’s Leukemia was in remission and he had won the fight against the deadly disease.

Now, amidst all the chatter and praise around Reigns, WWE’s face of the company, the news of his Leukemia coming back is worrisome.

WIll Roman Reigns be gone from WWE for sometime ?

If the news from Pat McAfee is true then there are very strong chances of Reigns losing on Night 2 and then going on a long break to start his treatment. He might have discussed this beforehand with WWE COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and the decision might have been taken to allow Roman Reigns to rest for sometime.

That also means that Cody Rhodes will now eventually finish his story on Night 2 and be the new WWE Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion. Reigns might return later for a rematch.

At the same time, all of this might just be false and Roman Reigns might not leave WWE after WrestleMania 40. It all depends on how Night 2 rolls out. Roman’s winning the fall against Cody would nullify all of this, and we can assume that the Tribal Chief will be there.

However, as per the predictions, Cody Rhodes is highly expected to win the battle against Roman Reigns on Night 2. This is his second consecutive shot at the title belt and he shall make full use of it. Now all eyes on Night 2 of WrestleMania.

