Draymond Green Admits He Tried to Hit LeBron James During 2016 NBA Finals, Reveals Reason Why: ‘I’m a Grown A** Man’

Draymond Green came as an honest face with Shaquille O’Neal while remembering the 2016 NBA Finals incident.

During his appearance on 'The BIG Podcast' with Shaquille O'Neal, Draymond Green made a startling admission about the Finals. A little over two minutes before the end of Game 4, Green received a technical foul after intentionally attempting to take a swipe at LeBron James during a heated exchange on the court.

Green said, “I tried to hit Lebron and I got suspended for Game 5 of the Finals... and you damn right I tried to hit him. You step over me I'm a grown a** man."

“You don't step over my shoulder. There's a lot of space on the basketball court, I don't take up that much space. You don't need to go over my shoulder. You go over my shoulder, you're disrespecting me as a man. And so I got suspended for trying to make contact. But you throw a heating pack on the court and that's okay?” Green added.

However, the intensity of the game, with the Warriors leading 2-1 and close to securing a 3-1 series lead, contributed to the heated atmosphere where frustration and exhaustion were palpable.

The altercation between Green and LeBron stirred controversy as it resulted in technical fouls for both players. Although Green missed his attempt to make contact with LeBron, the referees still penalized him, leading to his ejection from the game due to a second technical foul.

Consequently, this ejection also resulted in his suspension from Game 5 for exceeding the maximum number of technical fouls. This revelation shed light on the tense and heated nature of the 2016 NBA Finals, offering insight into the emotions and competitive spirit that shaped this pivotal moment in basketball history.

Green's Acknowledges LeBron James' Rise During Bryant's Career

Draymond Green recently pointed out the intriguing timing of LeBron James' extraordinary career, which began while Bryant was still delivering remarkable performances despite the Los Angeles Lakers' mixed success.

The Money Green recalled James’ Cavs days and said, “While it wasn’t going great, there was a young guy in Cleveland who started making his hay, so in the years where Kobe could’ve been dominant, which he was from a numbers stand point, but they weren’t winning nothing.”

“In those years Bron was making his hay, and starting to make his name, and is he the best player. And I think the number of years that Kobe was number one in the league, like the top guy, I don’t think it was long enough for everybody to put him in that conversation, because Bron then came and put his name in the conversation, “ added Green.

Green noted that while Bryant's individual numbers as the top player were outstanding, the duration of his reign as the leading figure in the league might not have been long enough for universal recognition as the greatest of all time.

Nonetheless, despite the discussions regarding the length of his peak, Kobe Bryant's legacy remains illustrious. His remarkable career with the Los Angeles Lakers, characterized by five championship titles, two NBA Finals MVP awards, a league MVP recognition, and an astonishing 18 All-Star appearances, solidifies his status as a basketball icon.

