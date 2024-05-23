Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton Bag Massive USD 41 Million After All-NBA Selection

Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton have recently been celebrated for their stellar performance in the NBA, earning well-deserved spots in the All-NBA teams. This recognition brings with it a substantial financial reward, as both players are set to secure an additional $41 million on their next contracts.

Edwards is poised to receive a staggering $245 million over five years from the Minnesota Timberwolves, while his 2020 NBA Draft mate Tyrese Haliburton is expected to command a comparable $204 million over the same duration from the Indiana Pacers.

Anthony Edwards' journey with the Minnesota Timberwolves has been marked by remarkable growth and impact. Having played a pivotal role in reshaping the team's dynamics, Edwards' contributions have been instrumental in propelling the Timberwolves towards a potential historic first franchise title.

His exceptional performance in the NBA Playoffs, characterized by scoring prowess, playmaking ability, and tenacious defense, further underscores his deserving nature of this substantial financial reward.

Likewise, Tyrese Haliburton's trajectory from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers has been defined by his exceptional on-court prowess and leadership qualities, providing invaluable support to his teammates and elevating the Pacers' performance.

Anthony Edwards Opened Up After Timberwolves Game 1 Loss

Anthony Edwards attributed the Timberwolves' Game 1 loss to fatigue, recognizing the team's lackluster performance and inconsistencies on the court, while also stressing the importance of accountability.

Despite posting decent numbers of 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists, Edwards acknowledged his poor shooting at 6 for 16, underscoring his personal struggle during the game and the need for improvement.

After the loss, The ANT Man said,”I don’t know, I think we just came out flat today. We found our energy then we went back to being flat. I think it was just on us. Everything was on us today. I didn’t get downhill as much. Just stuff like that, we were probably just a little tired probably.”

In addition to his own performance challenges, Edwards's eagerness to face Kyrie Irving did not unfold as anticipated, as Irving's 30-point contribution impacted the game significantly.

Irving, taking inspiration from Edwards's earlier comments, delivered a strong performance fueled by motivation, yet he commended Edwards for his competitive spirit and demonstrated respect towards him.

Looking ahead to Game 2, Edwards recognized the critical role he must play as the team's top player and leader, aiming to elevate his game to guide the Timberwolves towards success in the series and potentially achieve a historic Finals berth for the franchise.

