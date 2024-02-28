Drew McIntyre Invokes Jake Paul To Roast Logan Paul for Claiming He Helped Him Win at Elimination Chamber 2024

Former WWE champion The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre won the men's Elimination Chamber 2024 match last week at Elimination Chamber 2024.

The match was between LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, Kevin Ownes, and Drew McIntyre to determine the number one contender for Seth Rollins’s WWE Heavyweight championship.



At the ending moments of the match, AJ Styles entered the ring took out LA Knight and Drew McIntyre took advantage of out and eliminated LA Knight.



The three last survivors in the match were Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. The Viper Randy Orton took out Logan Paul with RKO out of nowhere and eliminated him. The last two competitors were Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre.

Randy Orton was close to winning when he struck Drew McIntyre with a vicious RKO, surprisingly Logan Paul interfered and punched Randy Orton with the same brass Knuckles that helped him win the US championship.



Drew McIntyre took advantage of the moment when Randy Orton was lying on the floor knocked out and McIntyre won the men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 and is now set to face WWE Heavyweight Championship Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.



Logan Paul has now posted a video of Drew McIntyre’s promo from Monday Night Raw, where he was addressing his Elimination Chamber win. Logan Paul took shots at McIntyre for not giving him credit for helping him win the match.



Now Drew McIntyre fired some shots back at Logan Paul mentioning Jake Paul he quoted his video and expressed, “I see your brother got all the talent and the brains. Admittedly it’s a very low bar.”

Why did Logan Paul help Drew McIntyre?

United States Champion Logan Paul revealed in the video why he helped Drew McIntyre win the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup against The Viper Randy Orton.

“That's crazy bro because this is how I remember you finishing the match. And this is how I finished the match, looks like I'm standing. In fact, the last time I remember you standing, you were under me," Logan Paul expressed.



Logan Paul stated a hilarious reason why he helped Drew McIntyre win the match and took out Randy Orton, “ That's all I wanted, Drew. A little recognition for helping you win. Because let's not forget who knocked out Randy Orton that allowed you to win. Yeah, buddy. It was me. And I did it because I saw that you drank PRIME and I appreciate that. Thank you, Drew, congrats.”

Now a recent report by PWS suggests, that WWE is now planning to build Randy Orton and Logan Paul's feud which will lead to a WrestleMania 40 matchup.

