Fact Check: Was The Rock Booed at WWE Event Because He Endorsed Joe Biden for 2024 US Presidential Election?

In recent times a video of popular actor and former WWE superstar icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has gone viral where he is getting heavily booed by the crowd. A reaction that is very rare towards such a globally beloved megastar.



People are now assuming different angles and presenting their theories on why Black Adam fame megastar Dwayne Johnson was getting massive boos from the crowd.



An Instagram post deleted now is going viral on the internet which claims Dwyane Johnson is getting booed heavily because he is a Joe Biden supporter.

The viral post says, “ The Rock gets ANGRY – GETS MASSIVE BOOS from fans in Las Vegas. Rock is a Joe Biden lover. Rock supports Joe Biden. Wait for it.”



What people are wondering now is whether it is true was Dwyane Johnson getting booed for supporting Joe Biden.



The answer to that assumption is No, The Rock himself addressed another false allegation regarding fans booing him to a Twitter X user who was spreading false narratives on why The Rock was getting booed.

“I typically refrain from responding to toxic, false clickbait garbage like this because I hate dignifying bullshit with a response.” The Rock expressed earlier.

“This moment you’re referring to is from our WWE press conference this past Thursday where I turned “heel” - wrestling parlance for the bad guy. I’m playing it up with our crowd as they boo. It’s what we do in our WWE universe, and we all love every second of it.” Dwayne Johnson revealed the real reason why he was getting heavy backlash and boos.

The Rock was booed at the WWE WrestleMania 40 presser at Las Vagas because he turned heel (Bad Guy) against the current babyface (Good Guy) and the top guy in WWE Cody Rhodes.

The Rock’s Current WWE Run

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling. He managed to capture the WWE championship multiple times and even main-event WrestleMania’s.



He made his much-anticipated return to WWE after a long period. He faced off against Roman Reigns his cousin and current WWE undisputed champion. The match was 11 years in making one of the biggest dream matches of this era.



In a shocking turn of events, fans turned their back on The Rock and the reason behind turning their backs on The Rock was Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is the current babyface of WWE and the Royal Rumble 2024 winner who was initially set to end his story of becoming the first WWE champion of his family.



After The Rock made his return and CM Punk got injured which forced Punk to rest and miss WrestleMania 40, WWE planned to change plans for Cody Rhodes.

Fans felt robbed and turned their backs on The Rock and WWE, fans hijacked the WWE show and social media with “WeWantCody” and “RockySucks” chants and tweets.

At WrestleMania 40 press conference, Cody Rhodes chose Roman Reigns which led to The Rock’s shocking heel turn and he joined The Bloodline. Now The Rock and Roman Reigns joined forces against Cody Rhodes who is backed by WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins.



A lot is unfolding in this sega still the showcase of immortals has 40 days left. what is your prediction for WrestleMania 40 comment down below.

