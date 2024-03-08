'Edwards is Jordan's Son': Anthony Edwards-Michael Jordan Comparison Continues after Epic Game Saving Block vs Pacers

NBA fans were quick to draw comparisons between Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan following the star of the Timberwolves' clutch performance in the team's 113-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers. In the fourth quarter, Edwards scored 16 points on 60.0% shooting.

In the final 2:18 of the contest, he made 4 of 4 shots to give Minnesota a hard-fought victory in a close contest. In addition to the game-saving block which is a strong candidate for the best defensive play of the season, the two-time NBA All-Star finished with 44 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

The way that Edwards controlled the game on both ends made fans think back to the best days of Michael Jordan. Edwards' classic chase-down block of Aaron Nesmith during the final possession of the game put the fans on edge. However, Edwards got injured as his head hit the rim while making the block.

Anthony Edwards-Michael Jordan comparisons continue

Anthony Edwards' incredible effort to give the Timberwolves a much-needed victory astounded NBA fans.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder in second place and the Denver Nuggets in third place only a game or two behind them in the loss column, the Timberwolves are vying for the top spot in the Western Conference, and every victory counts.

NBA fans couldn't resist comparing Edwards to Michael Jordan in light of the enormity of what he did to seal the victory, as one fan wrote:

One fan praised his courage to get up after hitting his head on the rim.

Another fan posted: 'Young MJ'.