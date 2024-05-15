The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies Anime Unviels New Trailer; Release Date, Plot, Cast & More

A new trailer has dropped for the anime The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies a.ka. Katsute Maho Shojo to Aku wa Tekitai Shiteita in Japanese that lets us know the series will debut this summer. In addition, more names in the cast have also been disclosed.

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies is a Japanese four-panel manga series written and illustrated by Cocoa Fujiwara. It was serialized in Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine from September 2013 to March 2015, with its chapters collected into three tankōbon volumes. An anime television series adaptation is produced by Bones.

The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies release date

The official website for The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies, the television anime of late creator Cocoa Fujiwara's Katsute Mahō Shōjo to Aku wa Tekitai Shiteita. manga, revealed six new cast members and a third promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video reveals the anime will premiere on 9 July.

The newly announced voice cast joining leads Yuki Ono and Mai Nakahara are as follows:

Fomalhaut voiced by Kenichi Suzumura

Bellatrix voiced by Ayako Kawasumi

Alcyone voiced by Hiro Shimono

Spica voiced by Nao Toyama

Sadalsudh voiced by Takumi Yamazaki

Betelguese voiced by Takaya Hashi

The anime's previously announced cast members include:

Mai Nakahara as Mira

Yūki Ono as Byakuya Mimori

Shinichirō Miki as the Cat Familiar

Mariya Ise as Hibana Kagari

Hikaru Midorikawa as the Bird Familiar

A brief about The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies

Written and illustrated by Cocoa Fujiwara, The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies began serialization in Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine on September 21, 2013. The series was left unfinished following Fujiwara's death on March 31, 2015, with the chapter published on March 20 serving as the finale.

The third and final tankōbon volume was released posthumously on March 22, 2016, after consulting with her family. In February 2024, Yen Press announced that it licensed the series for English publication. The series was ranked nineteenth alongside Asobiai in the 2015 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! list of best manga for male readers.

Yen Press gave this description for the plot:

"She’s a magical girl, sworn to fight for peace, love, and justice. He’s a lieutenant, born into a military family that serves an evil empire. And yet, it was love at first sight…From Inu x Boku S.S. creator Cocoa Fujiwara comes a four-panel comic about hostile enemies who won’t kill (and love) each other!"

The anime television series adaptation was announced by Avex Pictures during its Anime NYC panel on November 17, 2023. It is set to be produced by Bones and directed by Akiyo Ohashi, with scripts written by Yuniko Ayana, character designs handled by Haruko Iizuka, and music composed by Mayuko. Several voice actors are reprising their roles from the drama CD adaptation released in 2015.

