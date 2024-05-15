Citadel Honey Bunny directors Raj & DK celebrate 15 years in industry; Varun Dhawan, Raashii Khanna and more congratulate

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., aka Raj&DK, are currently the most popular director duos in Bollywood. The Citadel directors have delighted audiences with several acclaimed ventures that have been well-received by the audiences, too. Coming a long way, the director duo has completed 15 years in the industry.

On the special occasion, the duo took a walk down memory lane, recalling their hit projects and offering an insight into the ideas that inspired them to start their company Dreams2Reality, which later became D2R Films.

Raj and DK celebrate 15 years in the industry; drops heartfelt memory

Today, on May 15, a while back, Raj & DK took to their Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of images. A total of 10 slides are dedicated to the projects close to their heart, comprising Citadel: Honey Bunny, Gulkanda Tales, Guns and Gulaabs, Farzi, The Family Man series, Stree, Shor In The City, Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, A Gentleman, 99 and Cinemabandi with complimenting graphics.

When we wanted to turn filmmakers, the first thing we did was make business cards. We debated for a long time (like we still do) — what should we call ourselves? Writers? Directors? Producers? Storytellers? Guerilla something... Finally we decided 'Filmmakers' described us best.

“Next. What do we name our company? Very self-explanatorily, we named it Dreams2Reality Films. Cheesy much? Thankfully, it soon became D2R Films... representing a ‘detour’ from the norm. We started off as Indie filmmakers and blew up all our savings. But we are glad, years later, that we stuck to the stories we always wanted to make, however hardsell they have been. For that we would not take the easy route. For just that, we are proud. And for everything else, we are so very grateful!” the caption further read.

The caption continued, “From dreams to screens, all these years of storytelling, experiences and countless memories have made us who we are! Grateful to all the incredible actors, our talented crews and the amazing audience who made all these years unforgettable.”

“Congratulations for 15 years of Sita R Menon too… our long-term creative partner. Here’s to us! Thank you everyone for 15 incredible years of support and collaboration!,” they wrote in conclusion.

Several celebs extended their congratulatory messages to the post. Varun Dhawan wrote, “Congratulations guys,” while Raashii Khanna exclaimed, “The incredible journey..! Grateful for you both."

Their upcoming venture, Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel Honey Bunny, stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in key roles.

