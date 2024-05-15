Joe Burrow Adopts New Diet to Improve Health and Avoid Any Injuries This Season

Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow has given his fans good news by returning to the field for practice. This marks the first time he has been seen with a football since his season ended with a wrist injury last year.

Since his injury, he has changed, which is evident from how he talks about his new approach to health and diet.

How Is Burrow Taking Care of His Health?

According to a report, Burrow has incorporated a new diet to improve his health. Burrow commented on his diet and said, "I'm eating more; I'm more dialed as far as nutrition and food schedule and eating when I need to." Burrow has been throwing for over a month and has focused on gaining muscle this offseason.

Cincinnati’s strength coach, Joey Boese, supports Burrow's new diet, considering it crucial for his overall improvement.

Regarding his offseason progress, Burrow said, "We're bigger. Definitely bigger. We'll see where I'm at at the end of the offseason. I feel good about where my body is right now. I'm going to continue to get stronger and bigger throughout the offseason and just play it by ear, depending on how I feel."

The effort Burrow is putting extra efforts into improving his health and staying injury-free showcases his dedication to the game.

Burrow Aims to Stay Injury-Free This Season

Burrow has been somewhat unfortunate in terms of injuries, having been unable to finish two of his four NFL seasons. He was first drafted by the Bengals in 2020, but in week 11 of that season, he suffered a torn ACL, ending his season prematurely.

In the 2023 NFL season, he injured his wrist in a game against the Baltimore Ravens, another season-ending injury that caused him to miss the last seven games.

Burrow is determined not to have another season cut short by injury. With training for the 2024 season still 10 weeks away, he has ample time to recover fully and regain his strength.

