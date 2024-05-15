5 Rakul Preet Singh-approved outfits that can be perfect cocktail party pick for your BFF’s wedding

Rakul Preet Singh often leaves her fans stunned by her impeccable, fashionable looks. From her marvelous bridal glimpses that captivated all the modern brides-to-be to her classy ones that add an extra oomph to her persona, the diva has always made head turns for all the right reasons.

Off-shoulder gowns to bodycon dresses: Take cues from Rakul Preet Singh’s cocktail party outfits

The De De Pyaar De actress, time and again, makes sure that her looks are inspirational and worthy for everyone to replicate and style. We have handpicked some of her cocktail party outfits, and we think she has proved that her style of keeping things minimal and tasteful speaks volumes. So, let us dive in and take a proper glance at Rakul Preet Singh’s fashion statements to get inspired.

Rakul’s structured white-black gown dazzled with glitter, glam and ruffles

Radiating in a monochromatic masterpiece by Tanieya Khanuja, the Yaariyan fame slayed, donning a body-hugging ensemble. The silhouette highlighted the gorgeous black sequined pencil skirt, further heightened with a white structured shirt showcasing dramatic ruffles with a train.

For her glam, Rakul went subtle with a dewy finish, nude glossy lips, and highlighter that added a sheer luminous effect to her look. She left out a few messy strands and tied up her hair in a top knot to show off the gorgeous ruffled back of the dress.

Rakul in an all-black mermaid skirt and crop top

Acing her look in an all-black ensemble by Manish Gharat, Rakul posed with so much panache that it had us swooning. The actress looked absolutely magnificent, featuring a black mermaid skirt paired with a matching crop top and golden accessories. The skirt featured a sculpted silhouette, while the scalloped crop top accentuated the actress’s curves.

Keeping her look simple yet graceful, Rakul styled it with golden accessories that included stacked chunky bracelets and a pair of classic gold statement earrings. Regarding glam, Mrs. Bhagnani completed her look with nude makeup, brown lips, tons of bronzer, and killer winged eyeliner.

Rakul makes a statement in a thigh-high skirt and risqué strappy crop top

Rocking a coordinated monochrome custom-made outfit by Ritika Mirchandani, the Cuttputlli actress showed off her leg in a daring thigh-high slit black skirt. Showcasing applique cut-out work and sequins all over, the skirt was beautifully complemented by a crop top embellished with white embroidery work.

Rakul Preet Singh styled the look with delicate emerald earrings and matching bracelets that perfectly enhanced her understated makeup. With face sculpting contour and bomb strokes of bronzer to give the diva a chiseled look, the glam was banging on point! With hair let down, she certainly gives an effortlessly glamorous vibe to gauge over.

Dazzling in a black and silver off-shoulder bodycon dress

Leaving us gasping for breath, the Runway 34 fame actress Rakul channeled a hot-girl vibe as she stepped out in a striped black and silver bodycon off-shoulder dress from the shelves of Sameer Madan. Showing off her toned shoulders and silhouette that emphasized her curves, the dress's plunging neckline added a lot of sultry touch to her look.

She looked captivating as she styled the floor-length, body-hugging dress with a sleek ponytail. The actress added an eye-catching dainty necklace, statement finger rings, a stone-studded ear cuff, and a black handcuff that added a hint of edginess to her ensemble. She completed her look with pointed-toe black footwear, brown eyeshadow, and nude lipstick.

Rakul shows off her mid-riff and slays with minimal aesthetics in a black outfit

The Doctor G actress made sure to grab all eyeballs as she dazzled in a black crop top and skirt outfit. The beauty rocked the outfit while flaunting her perfectly toned abs in this outfit by David Koma.

The outfit featured a wide silver border along the hemline of the top and the skirt adorned with rhinestone embellishments. Adding a perfect party look to the book, Rakul ensured her aesthetically minimal outfit was highlighted with a sleek knotted braid hairdo. She added a stone-studded ear cuff and kept her styling to basics. With flushed cheeks and nude lips, she finished her look stylishly.

Aren’t you tempted to recreate these gorgeous cocktail party outfit looks for your BFF’s wedding? Comment below and let us know which of Rakul Preet Singh’s looks were your favorite!

