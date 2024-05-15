Daniel Cormier Responds to Jon Jones Labeling Him a Secondary Champion During His Absence and Comparing Him to Tom Aspinall

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones are two of the greatest UFC fighters of all time and fierce rivals, arguably making theirs the biggest rivalry in UFC history.

Daniel Cormier has retired, and both he and Jon Jones have since resolved their rivalry and are now on good terms. Recently, Jon Jones tweeted a comparison between Daniel Cormier and Tom Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion. Aspinall was crowned champion after Jones sustained an injury last year before his fight at UFC 295.

In his tweet, Jones expressed that Tom Aspinall is a secondary champion, much like Daniel Cormier was during his absence:

"UFC is a brilliant company. They did what they had to do to save the event. But I do agree with you. It definitely confused a bunch of UK fans and got them thinking their boy really is the champion. It reminds me of when DC was the 'champion' during my absence."

In response, Daniel Cormier addressed Jones's remark about him being a secondary champion in a recent video:

"It was Jones getting caught doing things he wasn't supposed to do, then getting stripped and removed from competition. It's not the same as Tom Aspinall. Jones was incapable of competing when I was champion due to illegal substances found in his body. It's time to stop lumping everything together, but sleight of hand is something Jon is very good at."

Jon Jones Wants to Fight Alex Pereira?

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all time. He has solidified his legacy in the UFC, holding multiple records including becoming the youngest champion in the organization and capturing titles in two different divisions.

Jon Jones has been sidelined from the UFC since last year due to a pectoral injury. Recently, he expressed his eagerness to compete against UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira.

Jones mentioned that a match between him and Alex could potentially break all existing records. Should Alex prevail against Jones, he would become the first fighter in UFC history to win championships across three divisions and avenge the Brazilian legends that Jones had previously defeated. Alex Pereira has also expressed interest in facing Jon Jones in the future.

