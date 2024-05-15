Travis Kelce Likely to Follow Taylor Swift All Over the World for Eras Tour During NFL Offseason; DEETS Inside

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating last summer and instantly became the most popular couple. They have been spotted at various events together showering each other with affection. The pair pounces on every opportunity to spend quality time together.

Swifties have accepted Kelce as the perfect man for their idol. The Chiefs’ tight end keeps giving enough reasons for the same. Recently, while attending Mahomes Foundation’s charity gala, Kelce called Swift his ‘Significant Other’. Well, this time he stepped up his game by coming up with an unbelievable strategy to spend time with the pop icon.

Kelce’s Plan For the Offseason

Travis Kelce recorded this week’s New Heights Podcast from Europe. The Kelce brothers were joined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell who joked that Travis Kelce might be having a rough day. Kelce responded that he was living a dream.

When asked about his return plans, Travis Kelce said that he will fly all over the world this offseason. He has to stay in Kansas City during the NFL season, so he wants to have fun until the grind begins again. The reigning Super Bowl champion plans on attending all of Swift's concerts.

Travis Kelce at Swift’s Eras Tour

The Power couple hasn’t met since their trip to Las Vegas. Kelce attended the Kentucky Derby and Miami GP without his girlfriend. They even missed the Met Gala 2024. Swift was busy rehearsing for her Eras Tour that she resumed on May 9 in France.

Kelce has finished shooting for his Game Show set to release on Amazon. Although he signed up for a horror show and has a podcast to host, Kelce vacated his schedule for TTPD singer. The highest-paid TE in the NFL made a trip to France for the Swift’s last show in Paris.

Travis Kelce earlier bought gifts worth USD 17,000 for Swift. The 14-time Grammy winner surprised Kelce with her moves on Vigilante S–t and even blew a kiss towards him. Swift also decided to wear the Chiefs’ colors for her performance.

