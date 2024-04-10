Emmy for Sports: NFL Shows Dominance in Award Nominations and Here's a Complete List

The NFL has once again shown the world that it's not less entertaining than any industry. The league made its domination in the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards with its 29 nominations. Here's the complete list of all the nominations of the NFL in the Emmy this year.

Detailed List of Sports Emmy Nominations Ft. NFL

The NFL earned itself a total of 29 nominations in the Sports Emmy Awards this year. These nominations come from a variety of categories. Here are details of all the nominations:

Outstanding Public Service Content: Youth Flag Football - Let's Play

Youth Flag Football - Let's Play The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award: Toy Story Funday Football

Toy Story Funday Football Outstanding Graphic Design: The Chief Who Walked the Sea by NFL 360

The Chief Who Walked the Sea by NFL 360 Outstanding Sound/Audio: Heroes, Quarterback under NFL 360

Heroes, Quarterback under NFL 360 Outstanding Writing (Long Form): Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets The Dick Schaap Outstanding Writing Award (Short Form): The Chief Who Walked the Sea and Still Here under NFL 360

The Chief Who Walked the Sea and Still Here under NFL 360 Outstanding Editing Long Form (Hard Knocks): Kelce, Training Camp with the New York Jets

Kelce, Training Camp with the New York Jets Outstanding Editing (Short Form): The Chief Who Walked the Sea and Heroes under NFL 360

The Chief Who Walked the Sea and Heroes under NFL 360 Outstanding Camera Work Long Form (Hard Knocks): Training Camp with the New York Jets

Training Camp with the New York Jets Outstanding Camera Work (Short Form): Heroes under NFL 360 and Optex Lens by NFL Films

Heroes under NFL 360 and Optex Lens by NFL Films Outstanding Short Feature: The Chief Who Walked the Sea, Heroes, and Miracle under NFL 360

The Chief Who Walked the Sea, Heroes, and Miracle under NFL 360 Outstanding Documentary Series (Serialized): Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets, Quarterback

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets, Quarterback Outstanding Long Documentary: Kelce

Kelce Outstanding Short Documentary: Gone under NFL 360 and Lahainaluna High by NFL Films

Gone under NFL 360 and Lahainaluna High by NFL Films Outstanding Editing Special: You Are Looking Live!

You Are Looking Live! Outstanding Editing Event Coverage: NFL GameDay All Access - Super Bowl LVIII, Road to the Super Bowl, and NFL Draft: The Pick Is In

NFL GameDay All Access - Super Bowl LVIII, Road to the Super Bowl, and NFL Draft: The Pick Is In Outstanding Live Special: Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs VS San Francisco 49ers

While there are many noteworthy nominations, the one that stands out the most is Kelce under the "Outstanding Long Documentary" category. It excellently showcases the professional and personal life of Jason and Travis Kelce, one of the biggest stars of the NFL.

In addition to that, the exclusive coverage of NFL Films, such as the Super Bowl and NFL Draft, has also been recognized for its outstanding work. The award ceremony is scheduled for May 21, 2024, at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall. The NFL will have high hopes to convert these nominations into actual awards.