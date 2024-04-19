ESPN's Brian Windhorst Suggests Bronny James Should Seek Point Guard Role Elsewhere, Citing USC Positioning Concerns

NBA scouts perceive that during his last season with the Trojans, USC didn't utilize Bronny James's potential by assigning him the best position.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, Brian Windhorst from ESPN relayed that the scouts he had discussions with believed that USC's decision to position James on the wing, as opposed to point guard, was not in his best interest.

In place of James, the prospective lottery pick Isaiah Collier assumed the role of the team's point guard the previous year at USC.

Windhorst's opinion comes amid an imminent question about James's future playing location. His name appears in the NCAA transfer portal, suggesting an end to his tenure at USC after just one season.

As per information from Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, it is anticipated James will contemplate over Duquesne.

In his new position at Duquesne, Head Coach Dru Joyce was LeBron's teammate during high school and shares a longstanding bond with the James family. Joyce advanced to the position of head coach after Keith Dambrot's retirement following an Atlantic 10 victory and a journey to the NCAA tournament. Dambrot formerly coached James and Joyce at St. Vincent-St. Mary is located in Akron, Ohio. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

However, James also declared his intention for NBA draft consideration while preserving his college eligibility. James holds the option to remain in college by removing his name from the draft list before June 16, at 5 p.m. ET.

Where Does Bronny James Rank Among Transfer Portal Options

Andy Enfield recruited Bronny James, a freshman combo guard nearing the end of his time with the USC Trojans, from Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, last year.

As a four-star prospect, he has not earned much esteem from Sam Vecenie of The Athletic in his latest ranking of the top transfer portal prospects this cycle, where James is ranked 100th.

Standing at 6'4", the guard and son of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James declared for the NBA draft while preserving his eligibility in college, but Vecenie's ranking does not speak highly of his potential.

Vecenie's assessment of James is of a 3-and-D guard who plays hard, makes good offensive decisions, carries out the little tasks, passes effectively, secures defensive rebounds to start a fast break, fills transition lanes, and attacks the rim when given a chance.

He commends James for his robust defense, commending him for battling at the point of attack, his pace and reach to keep up with most guards, His ability to halt opponents' drives with his strength and good hands, and his game intellect as a team defender.

The NCAA did not witness James as the hyperathletic marvel that some expected him to be right off the bat. His offense was less than remarkable, even beyond shooting. He averaged 4.8 points with .366/.267/.676 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25 games.

ALSO READ: ‘On Behalf of Jordan’: Stephen A Smith Claims LeBron’s GOAT Status Clear if He Does THIS Against Denver