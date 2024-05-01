Popular Star Kid: Meet stylish star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha who is already a sensation

A widely celebrated and beloved star originating from the Telugu film industry is the icon star himself, Allu Arjun. With his stylish looks, charismatic acting, and powerful characters, the actor has become a sensation throughout India. However, it seems like Arjun is not the only popular figure in the Allu family.

As many may already be aware, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy who tied their wedding knot back in 2011 have two children. The elder son, Allu Ayaan, and his younger sister, Allu Arha. Interestingly, even though the latter is only seen on social spaces through Instagram posts by either of her parents, the star kid is already an actor in the make.

Allu Arha - the stylish star’s adorable daughter

While her brother manages to be quirky and fun, Arha also follows suit being the playful younger sister most people can relate towards. Along with spending time for school, being active in the playground, or painting some amazing art, this little princess manages to spend time and effort on almost everything.

Moreover, the little bottle of energy is often seen having some heart-to-heart time with her father being a relief to everyone’s Instagram feed. But more than her fun and adorable nature, the star kid is likely to be an actor in the making herself.

Arha has already made her debut in Telugu films with the portrayal of Prince Bharata in the 2023 Samantha Ruth Prabhu-led film Shaakuntalam. The romantic drama movie based on the popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa featured the tale of Shakuntala and King Dushyant where the latter forgets who she is due to a curse by a sage. Even though the film was a failure at the box office, the performance given by little Arha is surely going to be remembered by many.

Allu Arha from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam

Allu Arjun’s next

Allu Arjun is all set to feature himself in the lead role for the film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie directed by Sukumar serves as the sequel to their previous collaboration Pushpa: The Rise with actors Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles as well.

Moreover, the makers of Pushpa 2 have also released the film’s first single called Pushpa Pushpa today which is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and is available to listen to in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali languages. The film is slated to hit the big screens on August 15th, 2024.

