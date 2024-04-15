'You Stupid S*B': Ric Flair Sends Bold Message to ESPN Reporter After LeBron James Records Another Triple-Double

An impressive triple-double performance from LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 124-108 triumph over the New Orleans Pelicans.

On the road, James dazzled, showcasing his readiness for the Play-in Tournament with his masterful execution of 28 points, 17 assists, and 11 rebounds in a span of 38 minutes.

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair, enthralled by James's performance, responded fiercely to ESPN's Alan Hahn's comment from a year ago that compared James to "an old iPhone" with a "drained battery". Flair took to social media to decry Hahn's ill-informed view.

"I’m Sorry To Report To You @alanhahn That LeBron Recorded Another Triple triple-double a Year After You Called Him An Old Man. You Stupid S*B.

It’s So Embarrassing To Have You Report About Sports. When I See You On @GetUpESPN Or @FirstTake, I Turn The TV Off. @KingJames, Triple Double. The @Lakers March On! WOOOOO!"

Hahn caught wind of Flair's wrathful message and shot back. "Sure, he IS old and he's spectacular, just like you, Ric. Looking forward to @GetUpESPN tomorrow. I'm sure you'll be tuned in."

Advertisement

Regardless of Hahn's remarks, the indisputable fact remains: James's incredible skill is unbowed in his 21st season. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Closing his 2023-24 NBA tenure with stellar average stats of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.3 steals through 71 games, he also holds an impressive 54.0 percent field goal success and 41 percent for 3-point attempts.

ALSO READ: Anthony Davis Injury Update: Will Lakers Star Face Pelicans After Being Subbed Out With Apparent Back Injury in Last Game?

LeBron James & Anthony Davis Lift Lakers to Eighth Spot in Western Conference

The Los Angeles Lakers clinched a close victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. However, they admitted needing to step up their game for the 2023-24 regular-season finale against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Unexpectedly, the Lakers received assistance in their standings as both the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings lost their previous games. This presented an opportunity for the Lakers to secure the Western Conference's eighth spot.

Elsewhere, New Orleans required a win and a Phoenix Suns defeat to evade the Play-In Tournament entirely.

Nonetheless, the Lakers made efforts to seal their spot in the Play-In, starting the game with high energy and eventually overpowering the Pelicans to grasp the eighth position.

LeBron James set his sights high and it came as no surprise when he took the lead for Los Angeles at the start of the game. Demonstrating exceptional game awareness, James effectively distributed the ball and generated scoring chances for his teammates.

The Lakers are set to meet the Pelicans once more on Tuesday in the Play-In Tournament for a chance to face the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

A loss would mean they play another match on Friday against the winner of the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors game.

ALSO READ: Did Draymond Green Really Like Post Disrespecting Kevin Durant’s Role In Warriors’ Championship Runs?