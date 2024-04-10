Ex-NBA Star Declares THIS Player Better Scorer Than LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant

Another day, and another statement by an ex-NBA player which might not go down well with the basketball fans. According to Raymond Felton’s statement on the Run Your Race podcast, he claimed that Carmelo Anthony was a superior scorer to other legends like the late Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant.

He highlighted how Anthony Carmelo was more versatile than the legends because he could shoot the ball from anywhere on the court. As a result, he elevated Melo above everyone else with his comparisons, which has caused quite a stir among basketball fans.

What did Felton say about Carmelo Anthony?

Felton couldn’t stop praising Carmelo and said, "That dude, just the way he can score, how easy it is for him, I don't know nobody who's better, to be honest with you. I'm talking Tracy McGrady, I'm talking about MJ, I'm talking about Kobe, LeBron, all these guys. The way he used to score at every level, I don't know nobody who's better, for real."

He further added, "Post-up, got footwork, midrange is impeccable, shoot the three, athletic, can dunk on you, get to the basket, had handles like a point guard. I'm just saying - whatever you want, he can give to you. Whatever you want. 'If you want just midrange all game, I got you. You want me to post you up? I got you. You want me to shoot the three? I got you."

What did Felton say about Kevin Durant?

Felton compared KD directly with Carmelo and said, "I haven't seen KD go off in the post like I've seen Melo go off in the post. Can KD score? For sure. Good gracious. That man can score easily. He scores easily for him to be 7-feet. They keep saying 6'11. That man ain't 6'11. That man 7-feet, 7'1. That man [is] tall. But Melo, I've seen Melo score everywhere. I haven't seen KD just get somebody in the post and I'm just gonna do you dirty, just post the whole game. I've seen Melo do that."

Carmelo Anthony's NBA career

Whether Carmelo Anthony was the best scorer in the NBA or not is debatable but his scoring legacy is not up for discussion. Carmelo was a potent scorer throughout this NBA career and averaged 22.5 points across his 19-year stay in the league.

