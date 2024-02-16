Who Is Carmelo Anthony’s Son? All You Need To Know About Kiyan Anthony

Carmelo Anthony is a name to whom all NBA fans can relate. Carmelo has been one of the NBA’s all-time top scorers and it looks like his son has decided to keep the dominance of the Anthony name going in the NBA in the future.

Kiyan Anthony, the only child of Carmelo and his ex-wife La La Anthony has already caught the attention of some of the best universities in the country.

"Due to my father, Syracuse holds special significance for me," Kiyan stated to 247 Sports in 2022. (Carmelo attended Syracuse for one season before declaring for the NBA draft in 2003.) "He laid the groundwork there so that if I went, I wouldn't make a mistake. However, as a sophomore, I have a lot of options."

Furthermore, Carmelo has retired, but Kiyan's is just getting started. Carmelo declared his retirement from the NBA in May 2023 after 19 seasons, expressing pride in handing "the torch" to his son.

Who is Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony?

On March 7, 2007, Kiyan was born, and Carmelo was a member of the Denver Nuggets.

The family moved to New York City when Carmelo was traded to the New York Knicks in 2011.

Even though Carmelo moved on to play for several other teams, such as the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, and Oklahoma City Thunder, the family remained rooted in New York City.

Advertisement

After transferring from Christ the King High School in Queens in 2023, Anthony is a junior basketball player at Long Island Lutheran High School in New York. He can play both forward and guard.

Kiyan has shown exceptional form for both his father-sponsored AAU team, Team Melo, and his high school squad. Most of Kiyan's social media posts feature highlights from his developing basketball career.

Since he has achieved success as a member of his high school basketball team, it is also no secret that he wants to pursue a basketball career. But even though Kiyan's goals may eventually lead him to the NBA, his mother, a Howard alumna, is hoping he'll enroll in an HBCU first.

"I would tell him, and he knows what a great experience I had at Howard and understands the importance of HBCUs, and if that's the right fit for him with what he wants to do, I would support it," La La said to PEOPLE in 2021.

"But I will continue to let him know what an amazing experience I had and how I think it could be an amazing experience for him as well."

Despite receiving multiple Division I offers from universities like Syracuse University and Seton Hall University, Kiyan has not yet committed to college and will graduate from high school in 2025.

Kiyan Anthony’s Age and Height

Kiyan Anthony was born on March 7, 2007, and he is 16 years old. His height is listed at 6ft 4 in.

ALSO READ: Larsa Pippen Net Worth - What is Larsa Pippen’s Net Worth in 2024?

Kiyan Anthony’s Basketball Scholarship

Kiyan Anthony’s name is getting bigger daily, and he is just 16.

The son of Carmelo Anthony got a special offer from Syracuse University. It’s the same university where Kiyan's father won a historic NCAA championship in his freshman year in 2003.

When Kiyan was just 15 years old, the school offered him a basketball scholarship at the start of his sophomore year of high school. He would enroll in Syracuse's 2029 class if accepted.

The young basketball player tweeted, "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," to announce his offer.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, his father was excited too and posted a picture of Kiyan on his Instagram Story along with the caption, "Just the beginning."

On her Instagram, La La also praised Kiyan and referred to herself as the "world's proudest mother."

Kiyan’s Relationship with his parents

Kiyan is the single child of Carmelo and La La. Being a single child meant that the 16-year-old had always been very close to his parents.

He took the chance to thank his mother for being his Valentine for the entirety of his life on Valentine's Day 2024, letting her know just how much she meant to him.

"Mum, you've been my Valentine for the past sixteen years. He wrote her a note, which La La posted on Instagram. "Thank you for everything you do. Words cannot express how thankful I am to have you in my life."

Kiyan is protective of his mother, and this was revealed by his mother in a January 2023 interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

She said that when she asked Kiyan if he would rather, she be "alone forever," he responded, "Yeah, kind of," after she had explained how he "doesn't like" her dating.

Kiyan is very close to Carmelo and was seen on multiple occasions supporting his father’s team in the NBA.

After Carmelo signed with the Portland Trail Blazers, La La posted a picture of him holding a basketball with his dad on Instagram in November 2019.

"He is his dad's #1 fan & super excited for this new opportunity … but when it's all said and done, he's still a 12yr old that is going to miss his dad 😢🙏🏽🏀."

Kiyan Anthony’s famous fans

Being the son of two well-known people, Kiyan has amassed a well-known following. North West, the eldest child of Kim Kardashian, is among his most well-known supporters.

North showed up with her mother by her side to support her friend Kiyan during a high school basketball game between Christ the King High School and Bronny and Bryce James's high school, Sierra Canyon.

For most of the game, North sat on her mother's lap, but when she saw Kiyan score, she excitedly jumped off. At the game, Khloé Kardashian and Natalia Bryant, the late Kobe Bryant's daughter, were also there to support Kiyan.

Advertisement

On her Instagram Story, La La shared pictures from the memorable evening, one of which featured North holding hand-drawn "Go Kiyan" signs. "North was Kiyan's biggest cheerleader!!!" she tweeted.

Kiyan is understood to be close to Kobe Bryant’s kids and family members.

La La stated to Entertainment Tonight in 2020 that she considers herself to be his aunt to his three children, Natalia, Bianka Bella, and Capri Kobe. (Bryan's fourth daughter, Gianna, perished in a helicopter crash in January 2020 with her father.)

La La added that "one of the most important parts" of the bond between the two families is Kiyan's relationship with the girls.

Kiyan Anthony vs Bronny James

Bryce and Kiyan saw limited action as sophomores on the varsity team in 2020, but 6-foot-2 Bronny showed off his skills, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

He started the first quarter with a steal and ended it with a huge dunk that got James up.

Late in the game, Bronny also made an alley-oop catch that electrified the whole Sierra Canyon bench.

Advertisement

Kiyan finished with eight points after making two of his four 3-point attempts.

Kiyan Anthony Drops 12 Points in Long Island Lutheran Win

Kiyan Anthony’s stature in the game of basketball is growing rapidly.

In December 2023, he dropped 12 points against Westminster Academy as he helped his team Long Island Lutheran to an 83-59 win.

What made this game even more special was that his dad was watching the game from the courtside. Kiyan is blazing his successful career as a starter in a very strong team.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mariah Riddlesprigger? All About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Fiancée