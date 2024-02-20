Carmelo Anthony Net Worth

Born on May 29, 1984, in Brooklyn, New York, the respected professional basketball player, Carmelo Anthony, played for 19 NBA seasons.

Among his accolades, he received ten NBA All-Star and six All-NBA player titles.

Before entering the NBA, he clinched a national championship in 2003 as a freshman with the Syracuse Orange, and he was awarded the title of Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Tournament.

Hailing from a diverse background, his father, Carmelo Iriarte, was of Puerto Rican lineage, while his mother, Mary Anthony, was African-American.

When Anthony was only two, his father tragically passed away, and his mother raised him and his three older siblings single-handedly.

The Denver Nuggets selected Anthony as their third overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft. Bryant thrived there, and afterward, with the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Internationally, his career boasts equally notable achievements. With the US national team, Anthony won three Olympic gold medals and one bronze medal.

On May 22, 2023, he marked the end of his NBA career by announcing his retirement, and will be a Hall of Fame contender come 2026.

What is Carmelo Anthony's Net Worth?

Carmelo Anthony, a native of Brooklyn and former pro basketball star, boasts a net worth of $160 million.

The NBA ten-time All-Star and six-time member of All-NBA Team, Anthony stepped away from the NBA on May 22, 2023 following a 19-year career in which his salary exceeded $262 million.

In 2003, he played a critical role driving Syracuse to the national championship, earning him the title of the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four.

Moreover, Anthony was instrumental in guiding the USA Basketball team to Olympic victory three times - in 2008 in Beijing, in 2012 in London, and in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Carmelo Anthony's Salary

Anthony built a substantial fortune from his on-court achievements, accumulating an estimated $410 million from professional contracts and endorsements since he became a professional.

He is one of the highest-paid athletes of all time, with an inflation-adjusted $530 million.

More than $260 million of Anthony’s income came from team salary and bonuses, with almost half earned during his six-year stint in New York.

SEASONS TEAM SALARY 8 seasons Denver Nuggets $75,489,227 6 seasons New York Knicks $125,631,432 1 season Oklahoma City Thunder $26,243,760 3 seasons Atlanta Hawks $25,534,253 1 season Houston $1,338,954 1 season Chicago Bulls $1,054,933 2 seasons Portland Trail Blazers $4,588,843 1 season L.A. Lakers $2,641,691 Est. Earnings $262,523,093

Additionally, Anthony raked in around $145 million from endorsements, most significantly from Nike.

Carmelo Anthony's Shoes

In 2003, when he was only 19 years old, Carmelo Anthony, a highly regarded representative for Nike’s Jordan brand, inked his Virgin shoe contract that would see him earn $3.5 million annually for six consecutive years.

The subsequent year saw the release of his inaugural signature shoe, dubbed Jordan Melo 1.5.

Nevertheless, after the release of the Jordan Melo M13 – the 13th iteration of the shoes, in the early part of 2017, his signature product line ceased.

During the later stages of his professional career, Anthony typically chose not to wear his brand of signature shoes, favoring instead the reigning Jordan brand shoes like the Air Jordan 36s.

While not as popular as signature models from stars like Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, a moderate number of NBA players still opted to wear his shoes.

Shoe enthusiasts often favored some of Anthony's most iconic releases, as these models consistently impressed - evolving and refining upon the current Air Jordans in their most acclaimed iterations.

Carmelo Anthony's Investments

Carmelo Anthony, a retired NBA player, has carved out a new career as a noted tech venture capitalist and entrepreneur.

He jointly established Melo7 Tech Partners, a venture capital firm based in New York that invests in upcoming digital media, consumer internet, and other tech-related businesses at seed, early, and later stages.

They have a portfolio of successful investments including Lyft, DraftKings, SeatGeek, Bonobos, Andela, Vivino, Overtime, and Clubhouse.

In partnership with Isos Capital, Anthony has also initiated a $750 million private equity fund aimed at investing in sports assets, with a predominant focus on acquiring equity ownership in top-tier, major-league teams.

He also notably invested in SeatGeek (a ticketing app), Casper (a sleep startup), and Overtime (a sports media startup).

Carmelo Anthony's House and Real Estate

Carmelo Anthony, a known architecture and housing enthusiast, is the proud owner of a 13,000-square-foot mansion in Westchester, New York.

Before resettling in his current abode, he inhabited a 4,500-square-foot condo in Chelsea, New York City. The Westchester property doubles as a personal, revolving art gallery, boasting a range of artworks from different genres, periods, and parts of the world.

Event planner and designer Cassandre Bonhomme played a key role in the mansion's design.

Talking about the mansion's noteworthy features, you have Anthony's custom-made dining table, conspicuous displays of African figurines, and a ginormous Hebru Brantley painting that graces the kitchen.

Another special feature is Anthony's custom-designed office furniture and a music room exuding a "modern vintage" vibe.

The mansion also boasts outdoor features like a pool and a basketball court.

Anthony's custom-designed bed caters to his tall stature, and his colossal shoe closet reflects his passion for footwear. The mansion's bar couldn't be complete without a touch of Anthony's favorite color, red.

Before his current residence, Anthony was the proud owner of a Chelsea condo boasting five bedrooms and four baths with uninterrupted views of the High Line. After giving it a makeover, he put it back on the market for a handsome $12.5 million.

Carmelo Anthony Philanthropy

In 2005, Carmelo Anthony took the initiative to establish the Carmelo Anthony Foundation, proactively giving back to his community through various outlets and contributions.

By focusing primarily on impoverished, underserved areas, Anthony's Foundation provides support to disadvantaged children and families.

Anthony's influential steps range from conducting the "Melo's H.O.O.D. Movement 3 on 3 Challenge" in his hometown, Baltimore, to opening the Carmelo Anthony Youth Development Center.

His generosity was notable particularly when he gifted $1.5 million to the Living Classrooms Foundation and donated $35,000 for disaster relief in the wake of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Moreover, Anthony goes beyond the norm in his giving—his contributions adjust according to the points he scores against specific teams.

He hosts special events including "A Very Melo Christmas", and collaborates with organizations like Courts 4 Kids to renovate old basketball courts.

Anthony's philanthropic efforts go beyond just making charitable donations. He also ventures into technology with Melo 7 Tech and owns a NASL soccer team, Puerto Rico FC.

This showcases the wide range of interests he pursues outside of basketball. The Carmelo Anthony Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization, making all donations tax-deductible.

Carmelo Anthony's Cars

Carmelo Anthony is well-known for his impressive collection of cars, which includes a mix of new and classic sports cars. His assortment showcases a variety of exceptional vehicles.

Jeep Wrangler

Carmelo Anthony's car collection proudly showcases a Jeep Wrangler, the only SUV in his assemblage.

This customized creation is the work of Team Unique and was added to the NBA star's collection in March 2016.

Possessing a strong reputation in the contemporary US market, the Jeep Wrangler is renowned for its exceptional terrane aggressiveness. It currently stands as a stiff competitor to the Ford Bronco and the Land Rover Defender.

Housing a potent 6.4-liter V8 engine, the current model of Jeep Wrangler delivers an impressive 470 HP and 470 lb-ft of torque.

The vehicle boasts a swift 0-60 MPH acceleration within 4.0 seconds and can attain a top speed of a governor-capped 112 MPH.

The new Jeep Wrangler claims an EPA-estimated mileage of 14 MPG for mixed-use and escalates up to 17 on the highway.

First Generation Bentley Continental GT

Anthony's collection boasts another star: his white Bentley Continental GT, adorned with upgrades exclusively designed for race day and complemented by luxurious enhancements.

The car features larger than-usual wheels with an increased number of spokes. Additionally, it is equipped with a unique spoiler to boost downforce on the boot.

The first generation Bentley Continental GT is powered by a 6-liter W12 engine that pumps out a staggering 621 HP and 590 lb-ft of torque.

Clocking in at just 4.3 seconds for a 0-60 MPH acceleration, this powerful beast can reach impressive top speeds of up to 200 MPH.

Chevrolet Corvette C7 Stingray Coupe

In 2014, on his 30th birthday, Carmelo’s wife, La La Anthony, presented him with the most American sports car ever, a black Corvette C7 Stingray.

La La Anthony shared a photo on her Instagram, accompanying it with a heartfelt caption to dedicate the Corvette to her husband as his birthday gift.

Powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine, the C7 Corvette Stingray pumps out 455 HP and 460 lb-ft of torque, accelerating from 0-60 MPH in a mere 3.7 seconds and reaching top speeds of 190 MPH.

The final model Corvette garners an EPA mileage estimate of 21 MPG for mixed usage and 29 MPG on the highway.

1971 Chevy Chevelle

The 1971 Chevy Chevelle, featuring a Baltimore Orioles paint job, is the list's most special yet least expensive car.

Rarely will you find a collector's garage housing a 1971 Chevelle, a model sporting slight improvements over the previous version.

Completing 0-60 in 6.2 seconds, the vintage Chevelle SS, in its 396 trim, houses a 6.5-liter V8 muscle car engine. This powerhouse yields a solid 260 horsepower.

6th Generation Maserati Quattroporte

The NBA star, often spotted in his full-size Italian luxury sedan, the Maserati Quattroporte, uniquely owns it as his only four-door vehicle.

Carmelo Anthony, the star in question, visited the Maserati factory in 2015 and further showed his association with the brand by taking part in an event hosted by Zegna and Maserati.

Currently, the Maserati Quattroporte faces competition from high-end models such as the Porsche Panamera, BMW 7 Series, and Mercedes S Class, as well as the Lexus LS and the Audi A8.

Carmelo Anthony to be Hall of Fame player

Carmelo Anthony is a strong Hall of Fame candidate due to his impressive career statistics and achievements.

He is a ten-time NBA All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection, and ranks ninth in NBA history with 28,289 points.

Anthony is also a three-time Olympic gold medalist and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Although there is debate about whether he should be a first-ballot inductee because he lacks a championship ring, many argue that his contributions to the sport merit Hall of Fame inclusion.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

