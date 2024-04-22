Exploring All Travis Kelce References in Taylor Swift’s the Tortured Poets Department Ft. Alchemy and More

The NFL star’s arrival in Taylor Swift’s life has sparked excitement among her devoted fanbase. While Swifties have a keen eye for observing things, Travis Kelce never failed to disappoint them. Recently, Swift released her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and it is hitting every note in the hearts of her fans.

Swift always encompasses a broad spectrum of themes in her albums, primarily revolving around her love life. The album lived up to the mark because fans speculated about several songs with Kelce’s reference.

Taylor Swift Fans Are on High Alert

One standout track, So High School, has the essence of a revived romance with Klece. It hints at moving on from her tumultuous fling, Matty Healy, and falling head over heels for Klece. As the lyrics go, ‘How Did It End?’ appears to be the aftermath of her previous relationship. ‘So High School’ radiates a sense of nostalgia for finding new love. Fans couldn’t resist detecting Kelce’s imprints on this track.

However, Kelce's references extend beyond just one song. Fans speculate that at least one other track from the album speaks about him. According to them, The Alchemy is dedicated to the NFL player. It is also in line with earlier reports suggesting she has penned several songs for her beau. The lyrics of the song have a touch of football, 'So when I touch down

Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team.’ Touchdown is a football term, and this made her fans believe it was connected to Klece. The lyrics also talk about winning streaks and playful allusions like, ‘I circled you on a map.’ Fans meticulously dissected every line for potential insight into their relationship.

In Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus, a track where some fans believe reference to Healy. There is a lyric that seems to unmistakably allude to Klece. Swift’s attention to detail, such as highlighting their initials in the lyrics video of So High School, fuels speculation more. ‘You know how to ball’ I know Aristotle’ also made the fans believe that there must be a slime hidden meaning, adding to their romance.

Spotting Travis Kelce's Nods in Taylor Swift's Latest

The most dedicated song to Klece seems to be The Albatross, according to the fans. It draws parallels between Swift’s relationship with Kelce and the metaphorical weight of the albatross. This weight symbolizes the burden of her past relationships. The song talks about overcoming hurdles in their relationship. Some lyrics say, ‘When they dragged you from your bed. And I tried to warn you about them. So I crossed my thoughtless heart. Spread my wings like a parachute. I'm the albatross.’ This defines the continuous media attention given to her present relationship. And how unbothered attitude Kelce projects towards that.

Overall, the passionate songwriter went to the depths of her heart to lyric out her emotions. Among all the songs, a lot of them give a hint about her exes or some beef that happened with other celebrities. But what made her fans go crazy was all the nods about Kelce.

