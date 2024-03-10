Fact Check: Did NBA Remove Katherine Taylor From the Viral Steph Curry Golf Celebration Photo? Find Out

Katherine Taylor has garnered so much attention in the last few days that she never got in her entire life. She is now known to every NBA fan after she was seen in the golf celebration picture of Steph Curry.

NBA fans, however, expressed their outrage when they saw that escort Katherine Taylor was taken out of the viral photo in which Stephen Curry was seen celebrating by imitating a golf swing during the Warriors' victory over the Bucks.

Thanks to Curry's iconic image, San Francisco escort Katherine Taylor has gone viral on social media with fans flocking to know more about her. According to the latest reports, she is now charging $1500 for one hour.

Did the NBA remove Katherine Taylor from the picture?

The NBA shared a video of Steph's celebration on social media, showing Curry energetically raising his arms in revealing apparel while perfectly covering Katherine.

A user referred to the NBA as "cowards." One person in the meantime insisted that they "post the real photo."

However, Taylor was not removed from the scene by the NBA. Rather, it chose to utilize an alternate image in which Katherine is not included.

What did Katherine Taylor post after the game?

"God... Best date of my life as you can see," Katherine posted on social media on her X account. F**k me, and please remember to dress fully the next time. What an absolute blast. You're going to file for divorce from this man. His spouse is on her way home with the kids, dog, and hat, haha."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is Paige Spiranac the Warriors Fan Who Went Viral for Wardrobe Malfunction During Steph Curry’s Golf Celebration?