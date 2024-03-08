Fact Check: Is Paige Spiranac the Warriors Fan Who Went Viral for Wardrobe Malfunction During Steph Curry’s Golf Celebration?

The golf influencer, Paige Spiranac, has addressed the controversies surrounding a widely shared image from the Warriors vs. Bucks game, refuting rumors that she was the blonde supporter of Steph Curry.

Curry's celebration after making his fourth three-pointer of the game to increase the Golden State Warriors lead was captured in the picture. Curry, who is well-known for his love of golf, delighted the crowd by swaying and adopting a golf swing stance during his celebration.

What did Paige post?

Popular for her clever social media posts, Spiranac addressed the rumors on X, joking, "There has been a lot of speculation surrounding this picture. I'm not the person in the back, lol."

ALSO READ: ‘The Beautiful Game is Dead’: NBA Fans Surprised After Draymond Green Shockingly Overtakes Larry Bird’s 3-Point Record

What happened during the game?

When Stephen Curry performed a golf celebration during the Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks game, it became viral and became one of the funniest memes.

Steph scored 29 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists on another outstanding night. The Warriors, who are currently 33-28, won 125-90 in the end.

The most popular video of the night, though, was captured in the stands when Stephen Curry was celebrating a basket with a "golf swing." Online users began responding in a variety of ways to the person in the backdrop image, with some going absolutely crazy.

Advertisement

Who is Katherine Taylor?

The woman in the background photo identified herself as Katherine Taylor, but her X account has since been deleted. After some research, Daily Mail reports that she is a $900 escort based in San Francisco.

A man in the front seats appeared to be looking at Taylor, and a child who appeared to be his son made an expression of disapproval.

Before having her account suspended, she wrote this: "God... See, this was the best date of my life. F**k me, and please remember to dress fully the next time. What an absolute blast. You're going to file for divorce from this man. His spouse is on her way home with the kids, dog, and hat, haha."

ALSO READ: 'Edwards is Jordan's Son': Anthony Edwards-Michael Jordan Comparison Continues after Epic Game Saving Block vs Pacers