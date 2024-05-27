In late October 2023, James Harden was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers. Apparently, this happened after a disappointing season with the 76ers and Harden reportedly requested a trade from the team.

As per a tweet, James Harden is now dissatisfied with the Los Angeles Clippers and once again wants a trade. Well, that's not true! There are no credible reports to support this viral claim. The source of the tweet is NBA Centel. It is an account that is known for parody posts and in no way reports legitimate news.

FYI, James Harden's contract with the Clippers was for only one NBA season. The contract was paying him an amount of $35,640,000. Since it is an expiring contract, Harden has entered free agency this offseason. There are reports swirling that the LA Clippers are interested in re-signing James Harden. However, there is no confirmation.

James Harden's stints with NBA teams always had a controversial side

James Harden was playing for the Houston Rockets from 2009-2021. During his tenure in H-Town, he became an MVP runner-up. Harden also led the Rockets to several playoff runs feat Dwight Howard. However, Harden had a disconnect with the coaching staff and wanted control over the offense later in his tenure.

Next, James Harden was playing for the Brooklyn Nets from 2021-2022. Here, he had a great opportunity to be a championship contender along with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But injuries and off-court issues affected them. Later, James also publicly admitted his Brooklyn stint as having "a lot of ups and downs."

Thereafter, James Harden's time with the Philadelphia 76ers was a rough one. Apparently, Harden declined a player option for the 2022 season because he was looking forward to a long-term contract. Philadelphia Sixers General Manager, Daryl Morey couldn't offer Harden’s desired contract due to the NBA's salary cap limitations and tampering rules. As a result, Harden felt misled by Morey. He even went on to publicly call him a "liar."

Besides, there were other problems. Harden struggled to gel well with Joel Embiid. Plus, his scores fell badly from his MVP NBA seasons. Additionally, the bitter relationship between Harden and the team’s management coupled with underwhelming playoff results led to a fractured Philadelphia 76ers. Furthermore, Harden missed practices by citing personal reasons. Therefore, a trade was the best option for both James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.