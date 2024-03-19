Fact Check: Will Triple H Play Kratos in Upcoming God of War Live-Action Movie?

Recently one social media post has gone viral among WWE fans and movie buffs. A Twitter (X) user in his tweet has claimed that former WWE champion and current WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is set to make his acting debut in a major movie.



A Twitter handle by the name Culture Carve posted and informed that Triple H will play Kratos in the upcoming live-action movie series God of War.



“Triple H has been cast for the role of ‘Kratos’ The live-action ‘God of War’ movie is going to start filming towards the end of 2024,” the tweet from Culture Cave reads.



Fans are now wondering if the rumor is true and whether The King of Kings Triple H will now act on the big screen as one of the most iconic gaming characters Kratos. The answer to the question is No, the rumor or report by the Twitter handle is fake and Triple H has no plans on making his Hollywood debut.

Triple H is currently dedicated and committed to his WWE position as WWE Chief Content Officer. Triple H is the mastermind behind on-screen storylines and the development of WWE superstars.

Triple H has a major role in the company at this time and WWE can't take the risk of giving Triple H a break to shoot or do something else. After Vince McMahon resigned from TKO Grup and WWE, Triple H became the last member of the McMahon Family working in WWE.

Triple H Net Worth

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, the estimated net worth of WWE’s chief content officer Triple H is around $250 million; a major contribution to Triple H’s net worth is from his wife and daughter of former WWE owner Vince McMahon Stephanie McMahon.



Both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H held shares in WWE company at the time of selling WWE last year, the worth of those shares was around $225 million.

Triple H enjoys a luxurious lifestyle he lives in the mansion with his three daughters and wife Stephanie McMahon. The cost of the luxurious mansion is around $33 million. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have a collection of four luxurious cars from Cadillac Escalade worth around $70,000, a Rolls Royce Phantom worth around $450,000, a Mercedes Benz SL Class worth around $112,000, and a BMW 7 Series: 760 LI M Sports worth around $160,000.

