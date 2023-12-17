Logan Paul is undoubtedly one of the most popular social media personalities of all time. 28 years old, Paul has achieved the levels of success that were very rare amount of reaches at this young age.

Logan Paul was born on April 1, 1995, in Ohio Cleveland. He was raised in Westlake alongside his younger brother and social media sensation himself Jake Paul. Logan Paul started his journey back in 2013 and started posting funny short sketches alongside his younger brother Jake Paul on the Vine application

Paul Brothers reached the level of success at a very young. After the Vine application was shut down, Logan Paul made his own YouTube channel in 2015. Currently, his channel has over 23 million subscribers.

Logan Paul also has his podcast channel called’ “Impulsive” with over 6 million subscribers. Paul after quitting posting content on his main channel transitioned into Boxing, Business, and WWE.

Logan Paul Net Worth in 2023 - $75 million(Estimated)

As per the recent report by Celebrity Net Worth, Logan Paul has an estimated net worth of 75 million dollars. Maverick has multiple sources of earnings from his YouTube channels social media sponsorships, business ventures including his Prime drink, and his combat career including WWE and boxing.

How Does Logan Paul Make Money?

Logan "Maverick" Paul boasts multiple revenue streams beyond his YouTube and social media endeavors. He successfully ventured into the fashion industry by launching his clothing line, achieving a staggering $40 million in sales within just nine months.

In addition to his clothing line, Paul has engaged in various business ventures, notably the creation of Prime Drink alongside popular YouTuber and former rival KSI in 2022.

The Prime Drink swiftly gained popularity and secured sponsorships with major brands like UFC.

Rumors suggest that Prime Drink's valuation ranges from $3.1 billion to $8.4 billion, potentially positioning Logan Paul and KSI as the world's first billionaire YouTubers due to its rapid growth.

Beyond business and YouTube, Logan Paul has found success in the combat industry, amassing millions of dollars.

Notable feats include two fights against UK-based YouTuber KSI, a bout against Floyd Mayweather, and his recent retirement from boxing after triumphing over Dillon Danis.

Currently, Paul has inked a multi-year deal with WWE, where he focuses on his professional wrestling career. He presently holds the title of WWE United States Champion.

Logan Paul Controversies

Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul stand out as two of the most popular and simultaneously most criticized social media personalities. Logan Paul, in particular, has faced numerous controversies that nearly led to his cancellation.

In a pivotal incident on December 31, 2017, Logan Paul uploaded a video as part of his Japanese travel series, wherein he visited a notorious suicide location and even recorded a deceased suicide victim. The video garnered more than 6.3 million views, sparking widespread condemnation.

Following the release of the video, Paul faced severe backlash, with prominent figures such as YouTubers, politicians, and actors joining the chorus of criticism. A global petition emerged, advocating for the banning of Paul's YouTube channel.

In response, on January 1, 2018, Paul issued a public apology on Twitter and later on his YouTube channel. YouTube, in turn, removed Paul from its earning program and halted multiple projects and films featuring him.

Fast forward to 2021, Paul ventured into the NFT space with his platform called CryptoZoo. A YouTuber named Coffeezilla exposed Paul's new venture, revealing how the platform was allegedly scamming young individuals.

In response, Paul declared he would return $1.3 million and claimed ignorance about the scam, attributing it to his now underground partner.

How Much Money Did Logan Paul Make In the Floyd Mayweather Fight?

In 2021, Logan Paul stepped into the ring with the legendary boxer Floyd "Money" Mayweather for an exhibition match. Despite facing an undefeated boxer, Paul ultimately lost the bout.

Reportedly, Paul earned approximately 5.25 million dollars from the fight, encompassing both his base salary and pay-per-view profits.

His most recent fight took place in September of this year against Dillion Danis, a match that garnered attention as one of the most thrilling bouts of the year.

Following this event, Logan Paul decided to retire from boxing and expressed his desire to shift his focus towards his WWE career.