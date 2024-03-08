Fans Make Fun of Jayson Tatum With Old TikTok Videos As Jaylen Brown Dominates in Celtics’ Loss to Nuggets

While Jayson Tatum is demonstrating outstanding prowess in his game, seemingly akin to an MVP-quality season, he has nonetheless faced criticism from fans due to several recent losses.

The question circling him is whether his impressive performance qualifies him as a clutch and if MVP status truly resonates with his name.

The Boston Celtics once again suffered a bitter defeat. Within the past three days, they have suffered their second defeat.

On Tuesday, they shockingly lost against Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers, followed by another shortcoming against the reigning champions, Denver Nuggets, on Thursday, wasting an opportunity to fortify their strength.

Post-defeat, fans were quick to caricature Jayson Tatum on social media platforms by comparing him to Jaylen Brown, as reflected in various tweets.

The defeat on Thursday was considerably harsh. The team could only score a trifling 28.9 percent from the 3-point range. The only player from the Celtics nearing an MVP-level performance was Jaylen Brown, who scored 41 points and 14 rebounds.

Tatum ended the night with a mere 15 points while also being responsible for five of Boston's 12 turnovers, aggravating the pain. Fans couldn't help but question Tatum's inability to rise to the occasion.

Jayson Tatum's Struggles Amidst Celtics' Stellar Season and MVP Consideration

In both encounters, Celtics' Jayson Tatum experienced disappointments, making only 14 of his 37 shots from the field during the two defeats and committing five turnovers on Thursday.

Nevertheless, the five-time All-Star does have a remarkable record in the 2023-24 season, with an average of 27.1 points scored and 8.5 rebounds per game for the 48-14 Celtics. His face-off with Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets was even touted as an encounter between two MVP contenders.

Post-match, when asked about his MVP race standing, Tatum responded nonchalantly to Jared Weiss from The Athletic, emphasizing that he tries not to make things about himself.

He respects individual space and understands the game's dynamics. He does not intend to dominate it or draw the limelight because of a national TV appearance. Instead, he is ready to assume different roles according to the team's needs.

Despite Tatum's underwhelming performance, his fellow player Jaylen Brown was hitting the peak. He scored 41 points, his season's best score, along with 14 rebounds.

Tatum seemed satisfied playing a supporting role to Brown and others, banking on the opportune moment to make his move.

He even had a golden chance to make a mark with 45 seconds remaining, with the Celtics trailing 111-109.

