Fans React to Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson helping Rey Mysterio and Andrade win at WWE WrestleMania 40

The 619 star Rey Mysterio has triumphed at WrestleMania for the second year in a row. In the Tag Team set-up with Andrade, Rey Mysterio won over his son Dominik and Santos Escobar at WrestleMania 40, a year after beating Dominik in a singles match.

But it was all because of outside assistance from NFL legend, Jason Kelce, elder brother of Travis Kelce. Yes, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson were at Philadelphia and they came to the aid of Mysterio when the odds were stacked against him.

Right when Santos Escobar had indicated Dominik to bust Mysterio’s head with a steel chair, Jason Kelce emerged from the crowd along with Lane Johnson and smashed the hell out of Dominik. However, the two were in a mask and the crowd didn’t know who was there to help Rey at WrestleMania 40.

After Rey pinned Santos, both Jason and Lane entered the ring, and took off their masks provoking loud cheers from the fans. The entire team of Rey Mysterio along with Carlito celebrated the victory.



Fans React to Jason Kelce’s appearance at WrestleMania 40

The X users absolutely loved the surprise appearance of Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson at WrestleMania 40. Many of them have even asked WWE to sign Jason Kelce for WWE

One user, wrote, “Jason making an appearance was so predictable but love it.” Another wrote, “I knew Jason was a freak athlete but him jumping the ropes in timbs INSANE.”



A third said, “Does anyone live a better life than Jason Kelce??” A fourth fan said, “The masks were great and the moment even better.” A fourth fan wrote, “Don’t care about WWE but their involvement is awesome.” “Bro is really living it up in retirement. Good for him.”



Since the 36-year-old is retiring from the NFL, Kelce’s surprise appearance at a WWE event, also opens up further possibilities for him. The NFL superstar announced his retirement in an emotional press conference last month.

Kelce said that his physical injuries had gotten over him, and it was time for him to hang up his boots. "I feel very confident in the decision that I made. I know that it's time. I had a really good run." Even though his retirement news might have disappointed his fans, his shocking presence at WrestleMania 40, must have cheered his admirers. We’ll see if Jason has some few more things to do at WWE.

