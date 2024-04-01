Finn Balor Injury Report: Will Judgement Day Member Miss His Major Championship Match at WrestleMania 40?

First WWE Universal Champion and current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion Finn Balor shared a shocking video showcasing his injury. The video shows a large knot on Finn Balor's head just above his eyes.

This is not the first time Prince Balor has been injured. During his Hell in a Cell match against Edge at WrestleMania 39, Finn Balor sustained a significant cut on his head.

Finn Balor is set to compete on this year's WrestleMania 40 card. Balor and Damian Priest will defend their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a ladder match against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, The Miz and R-Truth, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, and Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Fans are now wondering if Finn Balor will be able to compete at WrestleMania 40 and defend his WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship with his nasty head injury.

As of now, there is no report or announcement indicating that Finn Balor will not be competing on the WrestleMania 40 card this coming weekend. Balor is still advertised to compete in the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship ladder match. Fans reacted to Finn Balor's nasty head injury on social media. One fan expressed via his official Twitter account, "You're always injuring your head, man. Be careful."

Another fan jokingly commented, "He's becoming the demon again. He's growing horns lol."

A concerned fan wrote, "Finn, I hope you're okay. That looks like it hurts."

Another fan remarked, "That looks gnarly! Hopefully, it doesn't hurt as bad as it looks."

Finn Balor is not the only injured member of The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley, the current WWE Women's Champion, is set to defend her title at WrestleMania XL against Becky Lynch, the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match in 2024.

Fans expressed concern for Rhea Ripley as she appeared on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw wearing a hand brace, indicating a possible hand injury just days before her major WrestleMania 40 championship match.

WWE fans are worried about Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 40 matchup and whether she will be able to compete. With only six days remaining until the showcase of immortals, neither WWE nor Rhea Ripley has provided any official update on her hand injury. As of now, she is still scheduled to defend her title at WrestleMania 40.

