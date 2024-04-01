Why Roman Reigns Got Emotional Ahead of WrestleMania 40? Details Inside

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest professional wrestling star in the world. His 1300-plus day undefeated run as the WWE Undisputed Champion has been one of the best WWE championship reigns in history.

Reigns is set to defend his WWE Universal Championship for the fourth time in a row at WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief has managed to main-event WrestleMania for the last three years in a row and has retained his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship each time.

Recently, WWE and A&E premiered Roman Reigns's documentary, in which Roman Reigns delved deep into his fall and rise in WWE.

In the documentary, Reigns became emotional while remembering his late brother, former WWE superstar Matthew Tapunu'u Anoaʻi, also known as Rosey. The WWE A&E team played an old clip of his late brother Matt Anoaʻi from WWE.COM, where he was praising his younger brother Roman Reigns.

Matt Anoa'i expressed, "He had something special. That specialty was something to do with athletics. Just his focus in the gym, focus all through high school and college, he knew. Joe was set for something great. He's setting the bar for our family that much higher."

Roman Reigns was visibly moved while listening to the kind words about himself from his late brother Matthew Tapunu'u Anoaʻi, known as Rosey in WWE.

What Was Roman Reigns’s Reaction On The Shield Breakup

Roman Reigns started his career alongside two other stars, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, in a faction known as The Shield. The Hounds of Justice, as they were called, managed to become one of the biggest factions of all time. Every superstar involved in The Shield group is now ruling the world of professional wrestling.

The Shield's breakup was one of the most memorable faction breakups in WWE history. Seth Rollins was the weak link in the faction, who swung a brutal chair shot on the back of Roman Reigns, effectively breaking up The Shield and shaking hands with Triple H.

While discussing his early career and the breakup of The Shield faction in his documentary, Roman Reigns expressed that he was not happy with Vince McMahon's decision, especially the decision to turn him into a face (heroic) superstar.

Roman Reigns shared, "I didn't want to break up The Shield. And I definitely didn't want to be a good guy, and that's exactly what was happening. I was so young and on the rise, and it's not like I had a nest built up. It's not like I had a whole bunch of options that I could just say, 'No, I'm not feeling this.'"

He continued, "This doesn't feel good to me, or I wouldn't say this. It was so hard to do that. When you don't have that backup, when you don't have that f**k you money, and you can't just stand on your heart, and your family is depending on you, your livelihood is depending on you, so you have to just be a good soldier and do what you're told."

