Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1275: The Episode starts with Ruhi saying that Abhira has left the house but left behind her presence. She hopes Abhira is only in Armaan’s mind and not his heart.

Abhira is at the desk and says that he isn’t her Armaan; her dream is to fulfill her mumma’s dream. Madhav calls her. As she picks up the phone and says papa, Madhav scolds her saying she didn’t regard him as her dad, she left and didn’t turn to see him, she only cared about Armaan, Vidya, and Kaveri.

She says he is her Papa. He asks her to return to the house; he will see who stops her from coming. Abhira tells him he cannot make such a wish now that he knows the truth about their marriage. He says they got married following all the rituals and keeping the fire as a witness, so it was real. Abhira says nobody in the house loves her and blames her for everything, so she cannot stay in such a house.

Vidya overhears the conversation and says she knew Madhav would try to bring Abhira home. He says she brought good changes in the house and explains how she took a stand for Charu's job and Krish's dream and tried fixing their relationship. Vidya replies that few relations can never be fixed.

Armaan and Abhira think of each other

Armaan sees the pillow wall and recalls when Abhira put the cushions there. He throws the pillows away. He tries to sleep but thinks of her. She sees a mosquito and thinks of her time with Armaan in Mussorie. Armaan gets her hair strand and throws it away. She opens her bag and finds Armaan’s shirt. Armaan says Abhira left her fragrance all over the room.

Abhir hugs the shirt and starts crying. She recalls Armaan’s words when he said Abhirra was nothing more than a responsibility for him and ripped apart the shirt. Armaan removes the bedsheet and pillow covers. He tears the cushion. She tears the shirt and throws it. She picks it up and cries. Armaan says Abhira ruined everything.

The next morning, Armaan and Abhira hear music playing and ask each other to stop the music. Abhira opens her eyes and sees herself lying in the hostel room. Armaann gets up and sees Krish, Kiara, and Aryan trying to cheer up Charu by dancing. Armaan sits with Charu, and she gets up.

Two girls come into Abhira's room and ask for money for a roommate's birthday celebration. Abhira hesitates but gives the money. They thank them and leave.

Madhav takes a stand for Abhira

Ruhi does the aarti. Everyone stands in the aarti and prays. Vidya sees Armaan standing sad. Ruhi gifts him a phone and asks him to cheer him up. Armaan says thanks. Madhav tells Kaveri to get into the habit of performing aarti without him. He argues with Dadi about Abhira. He tells her that she made a mistake by throwing Abhira out of the house, as an elder she should have helped them to rectify their mistake. Kaveri gets angry and calls him rude. He says he has taken after his mom, and Kaveri almost slaps. Armaan stops her and requests them to stop fighting.

Madhav says Kaveri has broken the relations she didn’t bless, and today, he will break the relations she blessed. He announces that he and Vidya will part ways. Everyone is shocked. Vidya cries and taunts him. They argue.

Madhav says Abhira wasn’t wrong, but Kaveri's thinking is. All she cares about is making Armaan the perfect grandson, and she is busy writing his fate, which will only bring sorrow. Kaveri says Armaan is not a kid. Madhav says he, too, isn't a kid, so he will leave the house and sever all ties with them. Manoj and Armaan stop him. Madhav gives Kaveri two days to bring Abhira back. Everyone leaves. Armaan breaks down. Seeing him, Ruhi cries. The episode ends here.

