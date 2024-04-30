Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli Bollywood's son-in-law, says he taught him Pathaan song's dance steps

Shah Rukh Khan has been busy cheering on his Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2024 season. The actor never fails to impress his fans with match appearances, and recently, he praised ace cricketer Virat Kohli. Shah Rukh Khan has starred alongside Anushka Sharma, Virat's wife, in several movies.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli Bollywood's son-in-law

Speaking with Star Sports India, Khan said, "I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity's 'Damaad'. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time and spent a lot of time with them. I have known him since his dating period was going on, and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us and became very friendly."

Last season, audiences had a glimpse of Kohli and SRK's friendship as they danced to Pathaan's title track.



Speaking about it, SRK said, "So, I taught him (Virat Kohli) the Pathan dance steps. I saw him during one of India's matches. He attempted to dance with Ravindra Jadeja throughout the match. They were trying to perform that dance step. I was quite disappointed with how poorly they were performing. I told them to let me teach them the steps."

About Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

On February 15, 2024, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note regarding the birth of their baby boy, whom she and Virat have named Akaay. The actress revealed that Vamika's brother came into the world on February 15.

She wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka," the note read as saying.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on December 11, 2017, and completed 6 years of marriage last year. The couple is blessed with a cute girl named Vamika, who turned 3 last month. Now, with Akaay, they are a perfect family of 4.

Anushka Sharma's work front

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film didn't do well at the box office, and since then, the actress's fans have been waiting for her comeback. She has been working on her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress.

Directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Sharma, the Biographical Sports Drama is about the life and struggles of former Indian women's cricket team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. The movie also stars Renuka Shahane, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in lead roles.

