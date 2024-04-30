Exclusive: Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 first single to drop on THIS date

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The movie has already aroused much excitement since the makers released its first glimpse. As per an early update, the makers have already geared up to release the political drama worldwide in June.

Meanwhile, there have been some latest developments about Indian 2 that will surely make fans go crazy for the upcoming thriller.

Makers of Indian 2 to drop first single

In an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the producers of Indian 2 have decided to unveil the first single from the film on May 2, and the official announcement will be made on May 1, which is tomorrow.

Another exciting update is that Indian 2 is going to hit the theaters either on June 13 or 14 this year. So, fans don't have to wait anymore to witness Senapathy once again on the big screen to fight against the corruption in his most dynamic avatar.

According to early reports, the makers are also planning a music launch event in Nehru Stadium, Hyderabad, which will be graced by Superstar Rajinikanth and Pan-India star Ram Charan. However, the makers have not officially confirmed their presence for the upcoming event.

More about Indian 2

The anticipated sequel, helmed by Shankar Shanmugam, is a direct continuation of the previous film, Indian. The Kamal Haasan starrer also features Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others in key parts. Furthermore, the film includes the final on-screen performances of the late actors Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, and Manobala.

Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin financed the production as a joint venture between Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

Watch Indian 2 official glimpse

How excited are you for Indian 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

