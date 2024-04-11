‘I Might Get Kicked Out’: LeBron James on Furious Thoughts When He Blocked This Former NBA All-Star in 2016 NBA Finals

When LeBron James made that iconic block on Andre Iguodala in the 2016 NBA Finals, it was celebrated big for his defensive prowess. Despite the moment being celebrated as a pivotal defensive play that shifted the momentum in Cleveland's favor, LeBron himself had a different perspective.

Only recently he revealed that, in his furious thoughts during the play, he believed he had made a severe defensive blunder. In a recent episode of his podcast with JJ Redick, Bron revealed, “I went up with both hands too, by the way. I was ready for the reverse or the strong side, and I was like, 'If these f*****g refs call goaltending, I might get kicked out of this most important game of my life.'

Emphasizing on the importance of the crucial time during the play time, LeBron added, “Because it was still over two minutes, and you couldn't review back then unless it was under two minutes because I knew I had got it clean. That's all I was saying to myself.”

Also Read: ‘What the F**k’: LeBron James Recalls When JJ Redick Took Him by Surprise in Heat-Magic Matchup in 2012

LeBron James credited former teammate JR Smith for the Andre Iguodala block

LeBron James recently acknowledged the pivotal role of his former teammate, JR Smith, in the iconic chasedown block of Andre Iguodala during the 2016 NBA Finals. In a candid discussion on his ‘Mind the Game' podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron reflected on this defining moment and attributed a significant portion of the block's success to Smith's involvement.

LeBron said, “When I’m running, all I'm telling myself is like, ‘Swish (JR Smith), do not foul him. “So, you can ask any of my teammates throughout the course of my career or throughout the course of that season, anytime that you see me trailing the play, all I need is a little adjustment from the offensive player and I promise you, I'll track it down.”

Furthermore, LeBron also talked about Smith’s playing mistakes and added, “And Swish gets a lot of s**t today because of the blunder he had the following year, or two years later, or whatever the f**k it was, of not understanding the time and score or whatever the case may be.”

Also Read: ‘I’m Like a School Girl’: Jason Kelce Recalls When He Found LeBron James’ Tweet on New Heights Podcast